Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Karen Huger Is Being Released From Prison Today And Bravo Fans Are Sounding Off Online

The Real Housewives has grown into a behemoth franchise, one that regularly airs new episodes of multiple cities on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). One of my favorites is definitely The Real Housewives of Potomac, which features high drama, glamor, and a hilarious cast of women. That includes Karen Huger, who got a spinoff before she ended up in legal troubles. After going to prison for her fourth DUI, The Grand Dame has been released, and fans are sounding off online.

Huger is an OG of RHOP, known for her feud with Gizelle Bryant and for treating herself as American royalty. That facade was cracked in Season 9, as she was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into a tree. She ended up being convicted, and skipped the reunion before surrendering to custody. But now Karen is officially free, and fans are posting some wild memes and responses. Case in point: this GIF one fan posted while waiting for update:

The way I am sitting here waiting to see Karen Huger released from the depths of Sing Sing 😭😭😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/XiYv3CL9ZfSeptember 2, 2025

Despite the seriousness of the charges Karen faced, and the danger that she could have put other drivers in, some Potomac fans rejoicing the fact that she's released, and will presumably be back on our screens sooner rather than later.

One such fan posted the following clip from Potomac to celebrate the occasion, which showed Huger in a parade. Check it out below:

HAPPY KAREN HUGER IS FREE DAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/x3XpA5WLCTSeptember 2, 2025

There are plenty of memes online about Karen's release, and some are darker than others. Luckily Huger didn't hurt anyone with the drunk driving incident that landed her in prison, but it was definitely a dangerous situation. One fan pointed this out when sharing the news of The Grand Dame's release, including this viral clip of a car driving into a store.

karen huger arriving home tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Xc0EyImA99September 2, 2025

Of course, Bravo fans are wondering if/when we'll get to see Karen Huger back on the screen in RHOP. The trailer for Season 10 showed frenemy Gizelle Bryant writing her a letter to Karen, but will she actually appear?

Signs point to yes. On top of fans waiting for Huger to be released, it turns out that Bravo cameras were set up to film her as soon as she got home. As another tweet pointed out:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Karen Huger has officially been released from jail and the Bravo cameras were at the scene! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/tNsjerjeKBSeptember 2, 2025

Indeed, another viral tweet about Karen's release show the cameras that are there to get the RHOP OG back on camera ASAP. You can see the Bravo crews hard at work below, with Huger apparently getting in glam before making her return to the Bravosphere.

Production crew for Bravo is also here capturing the moments of Karen Huger’s release. We were told she’s getting her hair and makeup done before she goes back home. #RHOP https://t.co/z0PSLC77ew pic.twitter.com/DgEY9zo7i9September 2, 2025

While there are excited fans and funny memes in response to Huger's release from prison, the details surrounding her conviction and prison time is quite serious. One viewer of The Real Housewives of Potomac brought us back to reality, and explained why she as happy the reality TV star did time. Check it out below:

A Karen Huger stan was interviewed outside the jail and she said she's happy Karen went to jail and you know what, period 😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/bTI4nZRmCkSeptember 2, 2025

It's been interesting to see how the Real Housewives franchise has leaned into true crime in recent years, thanks to legal issues by various stars. RHOBH's Erika Jayne was in hot water over her estranged husband stealing money from his clients, and Salt Lake City's Jen Shah is currently doing time after defrauding the elderly. And Bravo fans will remember New Jersey's Teresa Giudice made headlines for going to prison years ago after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Real Housewives of Potomac will return for Season 10 on October 5th as part of the 2025 TV schedule. How much Karen looms over these new episodes remains to be seen.