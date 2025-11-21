Jenna Lyons Is Officially Exiting Real Housewives Of New York City (And Fans Are Sounding Off)

The Real Housewives franchise has grown into a sensation over the years, and include some of the best reality shows of all time. Multiple cities regularly air on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), but few have had as many iconic moments as The Real Housewives of New York City. A few years ago the show rebooted with a new cast, with fashion mogul Jenna Lyons being the most familiar face. But she just announced her departure from the show, and now fans are sounding off online.

Lyons made history as a lesbian housewife on RHONY, although she got some flak from fans for not sharing enough of her personal life, including her relationship with Cass Bird. And when Lyons announced on Instagram that she's done with the show after two seasons, fans didn't hold back their reactions. You can see her announcement below:

A post shared by J E N N A L Y O N S (@jennalyonsnyc) A photo posted by on

It seems like casting for Season 16 is currently underway, as Lyons was asked to return as a Friend Of for the upcoming installment. Alas, her schedule wouldn't allow it and she's departing RHONY after two seasons as a main cast member. So what do the fans think of this shakeup?

Bravo fans are known for being passionate and making their voices known online. That's exactly what happened after Jenna Lyons announced her departure from New York, with all sorts of memes and reactions arriving on Twitter. One fan took to Twitter with a meme of Kamala Harris to share their excitement for the fashion icon and TV personality leaving. Check it out below:

Jenna Lyons fired. Jen Shah freed. Pam Oliver center flute secured. It’s a good day to be a Bravo fan! pic.twitter.com/LFbvRktqIvNovember 21, 2025

There's a ton of news happening in the Bravosphere on any given week, and this is no exception. For the above fan, they were pleased to see Jenna leave, as well as news that Jen Shah's prison time will end shortly.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Housewives franchise is streaming over on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

One meme that came out after Lyons announced her exit from RHONY included a hilarious clip of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay. The clip is taken out of context for the punch line, pointing out Jenna Lyons' status as queer icon. Check it out below:

Jenna Lyons after two seasons #RHONY pic.twitter.com/VEQviloO2BNovember 21, 2025

Another Bravo fan pointed out that Jenna Lyons doesn't have nearly as many hardcore fans as some other Housewives... especially the OG RHONY cast that still remains beloved to this day. Check out the funny tweet below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jenna Lyons stans everywhere today pic.twitter.com/LFmVXwlUs5November 21, 2025

While the above post makes it seems like Lyons wasn't a popular Housewife, there are folks sharing their dismay for her departure on social media. One such fan took to Twitter to share their disappointment, citing Jenna and and RHONY's Jessel Taank as their favorites from the new cast. Check it out below:

I know jenna wasn’t super open about every aspect of her life but her and Jessel were the only things I liked about the reboot 💀November 21, 2025

Alas, there's also a ton of negativity coming at Jenna Lyons after the news she was leaving Real Housewives of New York City. Because while the former J. Crew Creative Director had a fabulous life and a close to die for, she was more guarded than most Housewives typically are. Another fan shared their excitement for her exit, posting:

JENNA LYONS ISNT COMING BACK TO RHONY!!!! HALLELUJAH!!!! pic.twitter.com/HMaZUlcWsYNovember 21, 2025

It should be interesting to see exactly what happens with the future of The Real Housewives of New York City. There were rumors online that the fan favorite series might include a mixture of newcomers and the beloved OGs. But Andy Cohen shut down those reports during Bravo Con, so what's coming next is anybody's guess.

While Housewives fans wait for news about New York City, new episodes of Salt Lake City and Potomac are currently airing on Bravo as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see what Andy and company have up their sleeves.