For years, Leroy Jethro Gibbs was the face of NCIS. His litany of rules and quirks was the heart and soul of the series, with his trademark head slap being one of them. As he's back in primetime on the Origins spinoff, I'm learning the slap all started with his former co-star, Michael Weatherly.

Mark Harmon spoke on its origins in an interview with Cheat Sheet, and how a bit of improvisation became an iconic recurring bit. Harmon set the scene far back before the 2026 TV schedule, all the way back to the first year of the series:

Michael is a hugely talented actor, as is every member of this cast. My memory of when that happened, we were doing a scene. And he was on a Navy ship and he was talking to a female petty officer. I think this was in year one, early. And he was doing what he does, which is sometimes stay on script and sometimes not. I just reached over and smacked him. I tried to put him back on line. It was an instinct. It wasn’t thought, I didn’t think about it, I just did it.

Funny to think this all started partly because Mark Harmon was frustrated with Michael Weatherly going off script. I could imagine filming days were long enough without improvisation that it could sabotage a scene that was perfectly written as-is. I can empathize with Harmon just wanting to move on, and giving Weatherly a smack on the head to remind him that other people would like to move on as well.

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In fairness to Weatherly, Harmon's head slap could've caused a much bigger distraction had he completely broken character and gotten into a fight with his co-star. Fortunately, Harmon confirmed the Tony DiNozzo actor didn't miss a beat, and it became a part of the show's history:

To his credit, he stayed in the scene; he didn’t break. And I didn’t break. And the girl in the scene playing the petty officer, she was shocked, she was surprised. And she stayed there, and we just kept going. And people liked it. And every episode I was smacking him–maybe too much. We still do that occasionally, but sparingly. That’s where it came from.

It may not be the sole reason that NCIS is now a franchise generating billions of dollars across its lifetime, but it certainly contributed. Tony and Gibbs' relationship was one of the show's best parts in its early years, and many still remember it fondly.

What's funny about this story is that Michael Weatherly largely remembers it the same way, but added on detail that Harmon left out. In the moment, no one knew that the head smack was going to be something iconic in NCIS. It was only Season 1, and they were just a few episodes in.

Instead, Weatherly only remembers that he was goofing off, and everyone on set was mad at him afterward for potentially ruining a shot. It wasn't until they saw the head smack in the editing room that producers liked it and decided to make it a part of the episode and the show.

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These days, Weatherly's Tony doesn't get a ton of head smacks. He's currently the acting director of the NCIS team, and also occasionally jumping in to lend a hand in investigations. I don't imagine anyone wants to slap the boss man on the back of the head, but I'd be up for seeing someone try.

NCIS continues on CBS on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The entire evening is silly with spinoffs for the crime procedural, so anyone who isn't currently already aware of that should check it out!