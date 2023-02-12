The View’s Sunny Hostin Calls Pamela Anderson ‘Thirsty’ Over Texts To Tommy Lee, But Alyssa Farah Griffin Had Another Take

The ladies on The View are known for tackling “Hot Topics” in the world of entertainment, and part of what makes the longtime talk show so popular is that its hosts aren’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers with their opinions. They’ve discussed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ’s Jen Shah and her legal issues, “ nepo babies ” and even seemed to weigh in on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ affair . Now it’s Pamela Anderson who’s the subject of some strong conjecture, after co-host Sunny Hostin accused the Baywatch star of sounding “thirsty” for apparent texts she sent to her ex-husband Tommy Lee .

Pamela Anderson has recently released a Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story , and memoir, Love, Pamela, and apparently those projects stirred up some old emotions. The actress has said she doesn’t want to be disruptive in Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan’s lives, but did refer to the father of her two sons as her “one true love” — a sentiment that rubbed Sunny Hostin the wrong way. The issue was broached on the February 10 episode of The View , with Hostin arguing:

You don’t slide into your ex’s DMs or slide into their text messages when they’re married, because you’re gonna get some smoke for that. … Why does she even still have his phone number? She sounds thirsty.

Sunny Hostin had no qualms about sharing her feelings, and adopted a nonplussed expression on her face as Joy Behar spoke about it. Sara Haines suggested Pamela Anderson should have sent Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan an advanced copy of her book to warn them about what would be included, rather than send the texts. Alyssa Farah Griffin — who became a permanent co-host at the beginning of The View’s current season — offered a counterpoint to Hostin’s gripes, as she said:

They do have two kids together and we have seen celebrity couples, like Ben [Affleck] and Jennifer [Lopez], make it work down the road. Not that I’m rooting against the current wife, but they clearly had a deep history.

The fact that Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee share two children — sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25 — is more than enough justification for the former couple to still have each other’s phone numbers. However, Alyssa Farah Griffin added that we’ve seen celebrity couples find their way back to each other after years apart, including Bennifer 2.0, who tied the knot in 2022, nearly two decades after the first time they were engaged. You can see the full exchange below:

The View co-hosts always speak their minds, and Pamela Anderson has proven she’s not afraid to make waves either. In addition to things she said about Tommy Lee, the Barb Wire actress accused Home Improvement star Tim Allen of flashing his penis at her on set (which Allen denied), said Sylvester Stallone offered her a condo and a Porsche to be his “#1 Girl” (which he denied) and gave a somewhat surprising opinion on Playboy founder Hugh Hefner .