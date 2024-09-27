Theresa Nist Clarifies Current Relationship With Her Golden Bachelor Ex-Husband: ‘Gerry And I Have Spoken’
The Golden Exes are still in contact?
With the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette hitting the 2024 TV schedule this month, the franchise has officially moved on from Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. The couple took fans on quite a rollercoaster of a journey on The Golden Bachelor last year, falling in love, getting married on live TV and then announcing their divorce just three months later. As Joan Vassos looks for what Bachelor Nation hopes will be a longer-lasting second love, Theresa admitted that she has talked to Gerry since their split, and she clarified the nature of their relationship.
Just over a year has passed since Gerry Turner won over the hearts of both America and Theresa Nist as the first lead of the wholesome dating show spinoff, and it’s been nearly three months since their divorce was finalized. When they announced their split, hand-in-hand on Good Morning America, they insisted the love they had for each other remained. That seems to still be the case, as Theresa told New York Post that she has talked to her ex, saying:
Just as they said on GMA, the 71-year-old grandmother is still hoping that Gerry Turner finds the right woman to live out the rest of his life with, even though that’s not her. It really does seem like distance was the issue that doomed the couple, as neither Gerry nor Theresa Nist were willing to leave their families to move to their new spouse.
Some sources alleged that Gerry Turner had been “caught in a lie” with false promises of moving to New Jersey. However, fellow Golden Bachelor cast member and The Golden Wedding officiant Susan Noles divulged it was actually Theresa Nist who had balked. It was revealed soon after that her daughter was expecting a baby, and I can’t help but wonder if that played a role in not wanting to move to Indiana … well, that and Theresa’s obvious love of the beach.
Theresa Nist may still talk to her ex-husband every once in a while, but there’s another member of The Golden Bachelor cast who she’s in regular contact with: runner-up Leslie Fhima. The two grew close during filming, and while I can imagine there was some awkwardness after Theresa married the man that Leslie was also in love with, the Jersey girl said that’s who she is closest to from the show. Theresa said:
Now it’s Joan Vassos’ turn to hopefully form a lasting connection, and I’d love to see some of her men also develop lifelong friendships during their time at Bachelor Mansion. Tune in to see it all play out, with new episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.