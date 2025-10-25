Viral Video Shows DWTS’ Robert Irwin Adorably Geeking Out Over Jonathan Bailey Sending Him Flowers After His Wicked Routine

Dancing With the Stars went all out for Wicked Night on the 2025 TV schedule, and not just by bringing in Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu as a guest judge. Every routine was positively thrillifying and truly defied gravity as couples danced to songs from both films. Some of them did so well that they earned the first 10s of the season. Robert Irwin, meanwhile, wound up getting flowers from Prince Fiyero himself, and the video is going viral.

Irwin and his partner Witney Carson did a jazz routine to Jonathan Bailey’s big Wicked number, “Dancing Through Life,” and they earned four nines. While it didn’t earn the season’s first 10, as that honor went to two other couples, it did earn them something else. The wildlife conservationist shared a video on his Instagram of Carson handing him a bouquet of flowers with a note from Bailey praising him for his performance. He, understandably, freaked out. He also refused to show Carson the note and to put the flowers down, and it’s absolutely everything:

It’s such a sweet gesture that Bailey did this for Irwin, especially since he didn’t even have to do that, but he wanted to. But what I love even more is how freaked out Irwin was over it. As soon as he read the note and saw that it was from the Bridgerton star, he could not get over it. Now I want to know how long he was carrying the flowers around the studio before eventually putting them down to do rehearsals. I wouldn’t be surprised if they stayed near him the rest of the day.

Irwin has become a fan-favorite on Dancing With the Stars, and Bailey is certainly not the only one rooting for him. Ever since he was the first celebrity contestant announced for Season 34, fans have been hoping for him to get the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and follow in the footsteps of his big sister Bindi, who took home the Mirrorball 10 years ago with her partner Derek Hough.

Hilariously, he’s also been asked about being a Chippendales dancer and was approached about Thunder from Down Under. However, once he’s done with DWTS, I assume he'll probably be shifting his focus back to Australia Zoo, but who’s to say he can’t still put on performances?

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey will soon be dancing through life once again when he returns as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good. It is one of many upcoming movies in 2025, and following the DWTS Wicked Night, I’m even more excited for the film's November 21 release.

However, while we wait for that, new episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription.