Lenny Kravitz Shares Why He’s Always Working Out In Jeans And Leather, And Denzel Gets A Mention

Certain celebrities are known for being basically ageless, and recording artist/actor Lenny Kravitz is definitely on that list. Despite being 62 years old, the "Fly Away" singer remains ripped AF, although we went viral for working out in leather pants and mesh. But Kravitz recently explained his unique fitness wardrobe, and even name-dropped Denzel Washington in the process.

Lenny Kravitz has defended working out in leather before, citing his trainer and how often he's on a time crunch to squeeze exercise in. His abs speak for themselves, but Kravitz has also been the butt of some jokes as a result of his gym attire. During a recent interview with Men's Health, he explained his viral outfit choice, offering:

I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train. It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere.

Honestly, this does make some sense. While I'd rather die than have to work out in leather or denim, it's a system that works for Lenny Kravitz. Namely because it's conditioning for his live performances. What's more, it means that he can workout at any point, thanks to not having to worry about packing gym clothes. I see you, Lenny.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Later in the same interview, the star of Shotgun Wedding (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) confirmed that he doesn't use a fitness tracker for his workouts. Instead he judges his body based on whether or not his pants still fit. As he told it:

I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants. Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta shape. My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, ‘The pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie.’

While Denzel Washington is considered one of the best actors of all time, it looks like he's also available for some fitness tips. Namely the pants rule, which is what Kravitz uses to judge whether or not he's in good shape. As the Training Day actor puts it, the pants simply don't lie.

Of course, Lenny Kravitz's comments have me wondering about what happen when he can't get his leather pants on to work out in. Would he slum it in active wear or just workout in the buff? These are the questions that keep me up at night, alongside imagining how uncomfortable it is to work out in denim and leather.

Leather might not be what most of us would exercise in, you can't deny that Lenny Kravitz' system is working. His body is absolutely insane, so maybe we should all take notes from both he and Denzel.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Kravitz doesn't have any upcoming acting projects coming up, he did voice a character in the new video game 007 First Light. We'll just have to see when he pops up on our screens again.