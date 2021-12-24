Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian And Kris Jenner Released A Christmas Song, And What?!

The Kardashian-Jenners were known to do a wacky thing or two on their long-running reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Heck, Khloe Kardashian once even orchestrated a media prank with Scott Disick where she dressed up as her mom and pretended to take a piss in an alleyway. But ever since their series concluded earlier this year, the notorious family has found other curious ways to grab our attention. (And not just the thirst trap kind.) In fact, momager Kris Jenner and new fiancés Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker together just released their own take on a traditional Christmas song – and, seriously, what is going on here?!

The song – a cover of James Lord Pierpont’s “Jingle Bells” – was produced by Travis Barker on Kravis Records. Kris Jenner took on the lead vocals while she was joined by daughter Kourtney Kardashian on the jingle bell instrumentation and Barker himself on his drums. Nothing wrong with a little Christmas spirit ahead of the big day, but it's definitely not the official music collaboration one would be expecting. Check out their interpretation, courtesy of sis Khloe, here:

What is really sending me over a cliff with this endeavor isn't the Kardashian Christmas Collab itself but the cover art for the single. It's a photo of Kris Jenner in a red sequin dress that seems to predate the days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians by a long shot, and I’m totally here for it. On her Instagram, Jenner wrote that their little “fun in the studio” put her in “the best mood.” She thanked her future son-in-law Travis Barker for apparently putting the project altogether, who in turn commented on her post, “Christmas album next year.” Insert eyeball emoji here.

Travis Barker might just have to pump the brakes on a full-fledged Christmas album, though, because he probably will have a lot on his plate next year – what with planning and orchestrating his wedding with Kourtney Kardashian, that is. Their engagement was supposedly filmed for the reality family’s mysterious and upcoming Hulu project, and sources for Life & Style suggest the wedding itself will be the show's main focus in 2022. Regardless, Barker is obviously already part of the family if he can get them to cut a Christmas jingle with him.

However, the Travis Barker-Kourtney Kardashian romance and Kris Jenner Christmas cover aren't the only things that seem unreal but are very much real within their ranks. Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has reportedly been trying to buy off a pregnant one-night stand. Kim Kardashian is seemingly dating SNL alum Pete Davidson while she juggles Kanye West’s public attempts to woo her back.

A lot of interesting surprises on the Kardashian-Jenner 2021 bingo card. Currently adding, Kris Jenner Takes The Musical Spotlight, But Without Ariana Grande This Time.