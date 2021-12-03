Kourtney Kardashian Has An A+ Response After A Fan Asks If She's Pregnant With Travis Barker's Baby

Mid-October brought Kardashian fans a momentous event: the engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, complete with a huge rock , a very romantic beach-set proposal, and some sexy, celebratory topless pics from Kourt herself. While the couple’s romantic relationship has, indeed, moved rather quickly, Kardashian is definitely taking no shit about their romance from anyone, and recently had an A+ response after a fan asked if she was already pregnant with Barker’s baby.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have known each other for years, and were reportedly friends for a long time (they live in the same gated community), it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that dating rumors started. Then, about a year ago, it started to seem way more likely that the buddies were actually something more , with Kourtravis...uh, Travney? OK, fine, Kardashian and Barker going Instagram official in February of this year. Now, not even a full two months after their engagement, a post from Kardashian prompted a fan to inquire about the state of her womb, and CommentsByCelebs noted her response:

See? Kardashian simply doesn’t have time for you folks and your speculation! And, I gotta say, I don’t blame her. Even though she surely knows by now that living life as publicly as she (and much of the rest of her famous family) does, is going to mean that everything she does will invite a host of unnecessary comments, that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be annoying to constantly have people ask you if you’re pregnant. Hell, that's annoying for women who aren't famous.

My favorite part about how Kardashian replied was that she didn’t answer the question one way or the other, just gently put the commenter in her place. For the record, if Kardashian is carrying around a drumming little bambino, she’s not actually showing yet. There is another photo she posted from this same water-bound outing, which shows her stomach more clearly, and it seems as flat as can be . Though, Barker is partially blocking her belly in that shot, so who really knows?

And, truth be told, it doesn’t matter whether or not a Barkdashian babe is on the way. They’re allowed to keep some stuff to themselves, even as they film a new reality show for Hulu and makeout all across these United States of America. It’s up to them to decide whether or not they want to reveal such information, and when they want to do it, if they even want to be the parents of a newborn again.