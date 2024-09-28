Travis Kelce’s Mom Revealed His Take On Meeting Prince William And Members Of The Royal Family, And I Couldn’t Relate To Him More

It’s been over a year now since Travis Kelce set into motion his very public romance with Taylor Swift. While the Super Bowl champion was used to fame, dating the most famous woman in the world is a whole different ball game. Given that level of attention from fans and the media, I’d say Kelce has dealt with it pretty well. Amid the relationship, the Kansas City Chief was even able to meet Prince William and the royal family. Kelce's mom, Donna, revealed his take on that experience and, seriously, I couldn't relate to him more.

Mama Kelce has been advocating for better health alongside Brooke Shields, and recently caught up with Extra to talk about the campaign and her two sons, professional football players Travis and Jason Kelce. When asked about Travis meeting the royal family, she had an unexpected take to share. As it turns out, the acclaimed tight end was a tad flustered:

He said that was probably one of the coolest things. He said that ‘When you meet people like that — you know when the royals come in or Paul McCartney or Hugh Grant or something like that — somebody's in the suite, you're just like, ‘Who in this picture doesn't fit? Why am I here and why am I even allowed to talk to these individuals? It just doesn't seem right.’

Travis Kelce's profile has been rising as of late, with the beloved athlete making his acting debut in the new Ryan Murphy show, Grotesquerie , which premiered last week on our 2024 TV schedule . Additionally, Kelce's lining up film projects , including Loose Cannons and Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. But, even though his notoriety is growing, it sounds like it's still somewhat surreal for him to be in the presence of massive public figures. That's totally understandable, and I appreciate the fact that even someone of his stature still has those kind of feelings.

While the popstar and Chiefs player had been photographed together infinitely for months, Taylor Swift went Instagram official in a post this summer that included not only her new beau, but also Prince William and two of his kids. Other big names also attended the Eras tour, with one being Paul McCartney. Let’s be honest, the VIP tent at a Taylor Swift concert sees as many famous people as a red carpet. Check out her post with William and co. below:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship seem pretty high status to me, but the British monarchy is on a different level. I would definitely feel very awkward around royalty. I wonder if the “Fortnight” songstress still has some nerves amongst such high status or if the novelty has worn off.

The American celebrity couple also attended Wimbledon together alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, where the New Heights podcast co-host hard launched his love for bucket hats , and no doubt they met many star-studded faces up in the box seats. However, Donna Kelce says that even if her son is out of his element, he doesn’t show it:

But I think he's handling it pretty well. He's a pretty friendly guy.

I will say, the man has an infectious smile and, as a Swiftie, it’s nice to see it brings out Taylor Swift’s smile, too. After her last relationship, which was very private, it’s refreshing to see her with someone who doesn’t want to sneak around. What a bonus to also have someone who understands her level of fame and takes it in stride! Fans and celebrities alike are hoping to see the Swift/Kelce relationship progress , especially considering how cute they are together. Will Kelce become a royal himself as the king of her heart? Only time will tell!