When 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 Will Return With New Episodes On TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 quickly got off to a hot start, but unfortunately for fans who may be more eager for couples drama and less eager for Super Bowl halftime performances, there's a bit for the next episode. That's right, TLC chose not to air a new episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff this week, given the most-watched telecast in all of television. But viewers will get to see a new episode relatively soon!

TLC opted not to go head-to-head with Super Bowl LVII airing on Fox, and instead bumped the next episode to Sunday, February 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. That's going to be a bummer for anyone disinterested in football and thought they could distract themselves with whatever is coming with Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh and their relationship, but they're going to have to wait.

And while other shows like The Last of Us decided to go ahead and drop their usual Sunday episode on streaming early for those with an HBO Max subscription in advance of the Super Bowl, Discovery+ did not follow suit here. That may not surprise those who subscribe to the service, who have already voiced grievances earlier this month about losing early access to episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Especially since both fall under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, but we digress.

Personally, I'm disappointed to be waiting another week to see what's next for Daniele Gates, who has begun to learn that life in the Dominican Republic with Yohan Geronimo isn't quite what she imagined. Fans might remember the latest episode featured Daniele's visit to Yohan's new butcher shop. For those who missed it, check out the moment below:

One has to wonder if Daniele will stick to her plan of remaining in the Dominican Republic or if she'll rethink the decision not to file for Yohan to come to the United States. The cynical fan in me might even question if Yohan deliberately let Daniele see the butcher shop in hopes it would serve as a culture shock to what life in his country is like versus her prior resort stays.

Outside of drama, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4's cast seems set to bring its viewers a season unlike any they have seen before. It's a welcome change following the super long tell-all special for the latest season of Happily Ever After? which featured an all-star cast of returning couples.

Even prior to that, it's been a long time since we've had a season with mostly new couples, so this season has been a welcome change of pace so far. I'm also a big fan of the series featuring a trans storyline between Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada, and eager to see where that heads.

It feels mean to be so praising of the show when there's no new episode for fans to watch, so I'll just remind fans to tune in to watch a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC on Sunday, February 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. For now, enjoy a brief break from the drama, and be prepared to dive back in when it returns!