Dancing With The Stars’ Robert Irwin Reveals The Advice Sister (And Series Champion) Bindi Gave Him Ahead Of Season 34

As Dancing With the Stars fans continue to speculate about who will be competing in the ballroom for Season 34 on the 2025 TV schedule, Robert Irwin is looking forward to it more and more. The Australian conservationist was the first celebrity announced for the new season, and he happens to be competing 10 years after his big sister Bindi won with Derek Hough. With rehearsals starting up, Robert is revealing the advice she gave him.

Bindi competed on Season 21 of DWTS, which aired from September to November in 2015. They were fan-favorites the entire season, especially when Bindi dedicated her Most Memorable Year dance to her late father and Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin. Now that her little brother is trying his hand at it a decade later, the pressure is on. Luckily, Bindi has given some valuable advice to him, as Robert told TV Insider:

The thing she really stressed is just be yourself and make it your own. I go into this with such pride and admiration for what Bindi did on the show, and I’m not trying in any way to match what she did. She is just the most incredible human being and just lit up the dance floor so, so incredibly well. She was just amazing. I just want to bring a bit of that Irwin spirit back into the ballroom.

When Robert was announced as the first celebrity contestant, Bindi was quick to shout out her brother on social media and was more than excited to see him “shine in the ballroom.” So it’s not surprising that she was quick to give him advice. Plus, having made it all the way to the top, she certainly knows a thing or two. She also told him to apply himself and “give it 100%” while also trying to “sit back and enjoy every second.” And Robert knows to listen:

So that’s what I’m going to do. I want to give it my all, but really try and revel in it and enjoy every second because it’s something that is a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For a while now, fans have been hoping that Robert Irwin follows in his sister’s footsteps, so many were very happy when he was officially announced as part of the DWTS cast earlier this year. Since then, I'd guess Bindi has given him advice on more than a few occasions and will probably continue to do that for however long he’s on the show.

Having the right skills and relaxation is not all that will help Robert get to the top. It’s still unknown who his partner is, but there have been rumors about who will be leaving the ballroom and who will be staying, but that’s mostly surrounding the male pros. Gleb Savchenko’s fate on the series has been a bit uncertain, with rumors saying he’s been both fired and hired. Meanwhile, Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik has officially joined as the newest pro. As for the female pros, there’s no telling who Robert’s partner will be, but Rylee Arnold has expressed in the past that her dream partner is him.

Regardless of who his partner is, it will be exciting to see Robert in the ballroom following his champion sister. He seems ready to carry on the Irwin legacy this season, no matter how far he gets, and I love knowing that his sister will be by his side. Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription.