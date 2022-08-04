Why Heather Rae El Moussa Was Actually Missing From Those Viral Vacation Photos Of Tarek And The Kids

Summer is the perfect time for parents to pack the kids in the car (or plane) and hit the road (or skies) for a beachy vacation, and it looks like that’s exactly what Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa had in mind, as he posted some lovely pictures of his family in Cabo. However, just weeks after the shocking announcement that he and Heather Rae El Moussa were expecting a baby , fans noticed that the Selling Sunset star was conspicuously absent from the viral photos of the getaway, and Tarek explained why.

It turns out Heather Rae El Moussa’s absence from the Cabo vaca is directly related to the recent exciting news of their expanding family, as Tarek El Moussa shared on Instagram that “doctors orders come first!!” Check out the post below.

He made sure to shout out his wife, saying he missed her, while at the same time letting fans know that she had not accompanied the rest of the fam to the Mexican paradise on the advice of her doctor. Heather Rae El Moussa returned the love, commenting on Tarek’s photo that she missed her family, and the real estate agent made reference to flying solo at home in her own Instagram post, saying:

Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they’re in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning 🤍

The couple, who started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021 in a televised wedding special , have been open about their IVF journey and their wishes to expand their family. It hasn't been easy, and the news that the El Moussas are expecting a baby boy comes just a few months after an “overwhelmed” Heather Rae said she didn’t think her body was ready to carry a baby .

Her missing the vacation, however, does not seem to be a sign that anything is wrong with the pregnancy, as she told People that her doctor advised her to avoid unnecessary risks that can come from traveling, including Zika virus or food poisoning. Heather Rae El Moussa told the trade that her doctor said:

It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different.

Of course you can’t protect yourself from everything, but the Selling Sunset star is right about some risks being avoidable, and it’s good to see that she’s listening to her doctor and taking care of herself and the newest Baby El Moussa — even though I’m sure the FOMO is real.