Why Julia Fox's Real Housewives Of New York Chances Aren't Exactly Dead Yet Even If Rumors Aren't Real

After a controversial last season, the Real Housewives of New York is getting both the reboot and spinoff treatment from Bravo. The reboot will feature an entirely new cast of what executive producer Andy Cohen called “a multicultural group of friends,” with Eboni K. Williams being the only alum noted to potentially return. Casting is currently underway for the new-ish show, and one of the spots was previously rumored to be going to none other than model Julia Fox, whose recent fame boost is tied to being Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend. Though the rumors have since been revealed to be false (allegedly), that doesn’t mean the chances of it panning out are exactly dead just yet.

Julia Fox's RHONY Casting Rumors Were Reportedly Debunked

Julia Fox has certainly been a hot commodity in the wake of her whirlwind romance with Kanye West, which followed her cursorily being known as Adam Sandler’s call girl in Uncut Gems. But lately, she has become a mouthpiece of sorts for the rapper’s recent problems, and has had to refute criticism left and right that she was only in the relationship for fame. With all the publicity surrounding her name (and viral Uncut Jaahmz clip), one can easily understand why rumors started cropping up saying she might parlay the notoriety into a stint on the new Real Housewives of New York.

Alas, the bold choice is not entirely meant to be – yet. Not only is she in the midst of writing a book, but Real Housewives of New York production sources confirmed to TMZ that there haven’t been any official discussions between Julia Fox and Bravo brass about her becoming a main castmate. However, the head honchos are reportedly not ruling out the prospect as the official lineup gets figured out.

How Julia Fox Could Still End Up On Real Housewives

The door seems to ostensibly still be open for the model and actress, but without the network having reached out yet. An interesting factor that can maybe help bridge that gap is Fox's personal connection to Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney. She was a main cast member for the last two seasons, along with being a notable fashion designer for her streetwear brand (that even Rihanna is known to wear). As it turns out, McSweeney knows Julia Fox pretty well.

As a guest on Julia Fox’ own Forbidden Fruits podcast back in November, the two reminisced about how the Real Housewives of New York star was actually Fox’s sponsor in Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) many years ago. And evidently, they remain good friends to this day. I’m just spitballing here, of course, but all it could take is a little nudge from McSweeney to either Fox or Bravo – presuming she’s not salty about suddenly getting ousted – to help make the casting conversations happen. Perhaps that could even get McSweeney her old spot back, given how Andy Cohen had remarked that Eboni K. Williams and any of her actual friends would be considered.

But even if zero RHONY alum were involved, it's also possible that the widespread rumors and reactions to such could factor into Bravo execs' future decisions. If they see enough people online serving up positive chatter about Fox breaking into the world of Real Housewives, the unproven rumors could very well lead to something legitimate.

All in all, a few famous faces have been known to turn up on the Real Housewives franchise, including Larsa Pippen and Kim Fields. So it’s not totally out of the question to imagine Julia Fox making the same move. If she does find herself on the New York reboot, well, it wouldn’t be the best news for Kanye West. He already has to deal with the Kardashians talking about him on their new project slated for release on Hulu’s subscription service.