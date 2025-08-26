Stepping Out After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death, Kelly Clarkson’s Small (But $22K) ‘Healing’ Tribute Felt Fitting
A meaningful purchase.
Kelly Clarkson has been laying low since the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, as she postponed her residency in Las Vegas and temporarily stepped away from The Voice in order to be with the two children she and Blackstock shared. The talk show host undoubtedly has her own grieving to do, despite splitting from the former music manager five years ago, and it seems she’s made a small (but pricey) purchase that feels appropriate for her healing journey.
The American Idol winner was spotted at LAX on August 23 — her first public sighting since Brandon Blackstock’s August 7 passing — seemingly trying to fly below the radar in an all-black fit, complete with sunglasses and a black cowboy hat, per Page Six. One piece of jewelry caught the eye, however, as she sported a Le Stelle Tarot Card pendant from Sorellina. You can see the piece on the jeweler’s Instagram page:
A post shared by SORELLINA (@sorellinajewelry)
A photo posted by on
The pendant retails for a whopping $22,500, but represents a lot that would befit Kelly Clarkson’s healing journey. According to the product description, the Star card means hope, inspiration, positivity, renewal, healing and rejuvenation.
The card is made from 18-karat yellow gold with a black onyx background and includes sapphires, tsavorite and diamonds.
I love that Kelly Clarkson (presumably) treated herself to this piece after what she’s been through privately and publicly this year. The singer didn’t divulge that Brandon Blackstock was sick, choosing to maintain his privacy, which led to much speculation about why she was missing tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Now she’s seemingly focused on healing, undoubtedly for herself and her children. That makes her purchase so fitting, as the website description goes into further detail about the Tarot card’s meaning:
Only Kelly Clarkson knows for sure what new opportunities she’d be open to at this point, but we know she’s returning for at least one more season of her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, and she’ll be back as a coach on The Voice for the revamped 29th season airing on NBC in February 2026.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Meanwhile, Reba McEntire — who was married to Brandon Blackstock’s father from 1989 to 2015 — also took some time away from the singing competition, as she is a coach on Season 28, which is filming simultaneously with Kelly Clarkson’s season and will hit the 2025 TV schedule on Monday, September 22. The queen of country paid tribute to her stepson, saying there was “no one else like him.”
Brandon Blackstock’s family is clearly hurting after his long battle with cancer, and we can only hope they are able to start healing now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.