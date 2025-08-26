Stepping Out After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death, Kelly Clarkson’s Small (But $22K) ‘Healing’ Tribute Felt Fitting

Kelly Clarkson has been laying low since the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, as she postponed her residency in Las Vegas and temporarily stepped away from The Voice in order to be with the two children she and Blackstock shared. The talk show host undoubtedly has her own grieving to do, despite splitting from the former music manager five years ago, and it seems she’s made a small (but pricey) purchase that feels appropriate for her healing journey.

The American Idol winner was spotted at LAX on August 23 — her first public sighting since Brandon Blackstock’s August 7 passing — seemingly trying to fly below the radar in an all-black fit, complete with sunglasses and a black cowboy hat, per Page Six. One piece of jewelry caught the eye, however, as she sported a Le Stelle Tarot Card pendant from Sorellina. You can see the piece on the jeweler’s Instagram page:

The pendant retails for a whopping $22,500, but represents a lot that would befit Kelly Clarkson’s healing journey. According to the product description, the Star card means hope, inspiration, positivity, renewal, healing and rejuvenation.

The card is made from 18-karat yellow gold with a black onyx background and includes sapphires, tsavorite and diamonds.

I love that Kelly Clarkson (presumably) treated herself to this piece after what she’s been through privately and publicly this year. The singer didn’t divulge that Brandon Blackstock was sick, choosing to maintain his privacy, which led to much speculation about why she was missing tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Now she’s seemingly focused on healing, undoubtedly for herself and her children. That makes her purchase so fitting, as the website description goes into further detail about the Tarot card’s meaning:

The Star card shows us that even in the darkest of times, there will always come light. It serves as a reminder to keep a renewed sense of hope during difficult periods and your courage will be rewarded. The card depicts a female kneeling amongst land, sea and stars, confident in her intuition and relishing the abundance the Universe has provided. There’s a feeling of magic as she lets go of what no longer serves her to welcome in a new, peaceful chapter of life. The ultimate message of the card is to dream big and open yourself to new ideas and opportunities.

Only Kelly Clarkson knows for sure what new opportunities she’d be open to at this point, but we know she’s returning for at least one more season of her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, and she’ll be back as a coach on The Voice for the revamped 29th season airing on NBC in February 2026.

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire — who was married to Brandon Blackstock’s father from 1989 to 2015 — also took some time away from the singing competition, as she is a coach on Season 28, which is filming simultaneously with Kelly Clarkson’s season and will hit the 2025 TV schedule on Monday, September 22. The queen of country paid tribute to her stepson, saying there was “no one else like him.”

Brandon Blackstock’s family is clearly hurting after his long battle with cancer, and we can only hope they are able to start healing now.