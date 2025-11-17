New On Netflix, Peacock, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 17 - 23)

The holiday season is getting closer, and while there are more than a few brand new Christmas movies streaming this month, we’re going to take a moment to recognize a few things that may not put you in the holiday spirit, but will still make you feel pretty warm inside. From hilarious comedy to deep character dramas to some Epic theme park attractions, here’s what’s streaming this week.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks - November 17 (Peacock)

After being previously put on the release schedule for those with a Peacock subscription twice before, only to have the series pushed back (the second time due to tragedy), Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks is certainly hoping that the third time will be the charm. The series promises to be for Universal Destinations and Experiences what The Imagineering Story was for Disney Parks. A look at the history of Universal’s incredible creations, as well as a look at the newest addition, Epic Universe, and maybe, if we’re lucky, a peek at what is to come.

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

A Man on The Inside, Season 2 - November 20 (Netflix)

In an era where it seems that even incredibly popular streaming shows get the ax after only a single season, a problem that seems worse on Netflix than anywhere else, fans are likely very happy that A Man on the Inside, starring Ted Danson, is back for a second season, and returning less than a year after the first season debuted. I hope you didn't cancel that Netflix subscription, thinking Season 2 would take years.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays - November 20 (Netflix)

The latest season of The Great British Baking Show is over, and while the televised comfort food that is the show may be done, it’s time for our annual holiday treat in the form of the show’s regular holiday episodes. The Christmas and New Year’s episodes are technically from last year, but if you haven’t seen them, they’re new to you.

(Image credit: Apple Original Films/Skydance Productions)

The Family Plan 2 - November 21 (Apple TV)

The action comedy The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg probably wouldn’t have been the sort of movie to set a massive box office record even if it had been released in theaters. That said, it was clearly a massive hit for everybody with an Apple TV subscription. It’s been less than two years since the original film’s release, and the sequel is here, which is an incredibly fast turnaround for any film.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Train Dreams - November 21 (Netflix)

This time of year, cinema fans are always on the lookout for the movies that are likely to be part of the new year’s awards conversation. Considering its strong reception and the Sundance Film Festival and the awards Train Dreams has already locked up, this movie could be there. Train Dreams stars Joel Edgerton as a man trying to help bring the railroad across America, despite the toll it takes on him and his family.

Next week is Thanksgiving, and many streaming platforms will have special programming designed to keep you indoors and watching. Get ready for The Beatles to take over Disney+, and not for the first time, alongside the beginning of the end for Stranger Things.