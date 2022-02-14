The Letterkenny Spinoff Shoresy Dropped Its First Footage And We Finally Got To See His Face

It’s been a while since Hulu announced it was developing a spinoff to the successful Letterkenny, following none other than everyone’s famous “your mom” jokester Shoresy. Shoresy just so happens to be a fan-favorite character also be played by Wayne actor Jared Keeso and because of this, on the OG Hulu show, we never get to see Shore’s face (though your mom probably has). All that has changed now that we’ve gotten the first look at the spinoff, aptly titled Shoresy.

When the first look trailer kicks off we’re still getting a look at the back of Shoresy’s jersey, and for a second I thought the new spinoff might continue the gimmick of showing the character from behind. But that is not the case after all, because we get a whole look at the hockey team and this time Jared Keeso’s sporting a new ‘do and missing a tooth, for good measure of course.

Of course, it’s hard to make Jared Keeso look unlike Jared Keeso and Shoresy isn’t really going to try, which I’m cool with. This first look trailer spotlights the character, but given Shoresy’s main bit in the Letterkenny world so far has been tormenting other hockey players with chirpin' about their mothers, I’m most definitely interested in what this show will actually be about. A new update from Hulu says the 6-episode series will follow Shoresy on a quest “to never lose again.” Hope he figures it out, bud.

When CinemaBlend actually spoke to the Letterkenny cast for Season 10 a short while ago, they confirmed Shoresy would be continuing his hockey journey but were tight-lipped about what else was coming. One thing I really did enjoy was Jacob Tierney referring to it as the Letterkenny TV Universe (LKTU), but now we actually know a little bit more about what's coming, including the cast. Take a look.

The Shoresy Cast On Hulu, Including Jared Keeso

Jared Keeso as Shoresy

Tasya Teles ("The 100") as Nat

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ("Tribal") as Sanguinet

Blair Lamora ("Paranormal Nightshift") as Ziigwan

Keilani Rose ("Flimsy") as Miigwan.

Rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo

Former Montréal Canadien, author, and actor Terry Ryan as Hitch

Ryan McDonell ("The Crossing") as Michaels

Max Bouffard ("Letterkenny") as JJ Frankie JJ

Kahnawake Condor, MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen as Goody

Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan, and three time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim

Keegan Long as Liam

Bourke Cazabon as Cory

The new series is expected to debut in the spring of 2022, so very soon, according to Hulu. For now, you can see what else is coming with our TV premiere schedule or what's coming on the streamer specifically with Hulu's February TV guide. In the meantime, I have just one thing to say about what's coming: Fuck you, Shoresy, this better be good.