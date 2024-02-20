WWE Alum Mandy Rose Reveals The Staggering Amount Of Cash One Fan Paid On Her Subscription Page: 'What Does He Do For A Living'

It's been a little over a year since the WWE released Mandy Rose, one of its top NXT stars, after her refusal to part ways with her NSFW subscription fan site. The alum noted soon after that she had no regrets walking away, considering she was breaking the bank, and it seems the cash is still rolling in for her in 2024, as the wrestler and model revealed the staggering amount that one fan paid for her subscription services over a short time.

Rose once said she was grateful for her release from WWE, and after hearing how much money one fan dropped for access to her content, I can believe it. The model told the story on the Power Alphas Podcast, which she co-hosts with her fiancé, Sabby Piscitelli. During the episode, Mandy Rose talked about how much one fan paid for pictures and other content of her, and I'm still shocked reading it:

I’ve had one person, I won’t say any names. One person, and this was on FanTime, spend $55,000 on me. So I’m like, wow, what does he do for a living that he’s able to spend this kind of money on one person?

Sure, performing at WrestleMania 40 would be great, but if given the choice between tens of thousands of dollars sending private pictures to someone vs. wrestling a couple hundred times a year, I can't fault Mandy Rose for refusing to put her side hustle aside way back when. With that said, there are wrestlers who do both, just not those who are currently in the WWE. Toni Storm in AEW, for example, is one of the top women's stars and still has an active account on OnlyFans started after her WWE release.

Bella Thorne Dropped Her New Video On OnlyFans Because Her ‘Body Is Too Much For Insta' (Image credit: ShotClock) Even former Disney stars are on OnlyFans.

There are active wrestlers in the WWE who at one point had OnlyFans accounts, such as Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, and Scarlett Bordeaux, though they were removed once they rejoined the company. If Mandy Rose ever wanted to appear at upcoming WWE events, one would assume she'd have to part ways with her lucrative subscription services to do so. Based on what we know about her earnings so far, the WWE would have to drop a pretty penny to have her back in the ranks.

The odds of WWE breaking the bank to bring back Mandy Rose, especially with the strength of the current women's roster in WWE, feels low. With that said, it doesn't seem like the model is interested in making a return there at the moment, and is doing just fine with what she has going on at the present. With the shifting mindset in online subscriptions like OnlyFans, however, maybe she could one day make a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble?

Check out some of Mandy Rose's past matches with a Peacock subscription, but also be sure to keep tabs on some of the great things currently happening in the WWE as well. With WrestleMania 40 on the way, now is a good of a time as ever to check up on the shows and get invested for what may be the biggest wrestling event of the decade.