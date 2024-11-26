You Can Buy Taylor Swift's Reformation Dress For $60 Off In The Black Friday Sale – And Other Styles Straight From Her Wardrobe

Contrary to lyrics by Ms. Swift herself from her song "Dress" – "Only bought this dress so you could take it off" – I want to buy this dress and never wear anything else! And now we can all incorporate pieces straight from Taylor Swift's wardrobe for less thanks to Black Friday deals available at Reformation right now.

Included in their line-up of deals is the stunning Sora Linen Dress, which Taylor was spied wearing when attending the US Open with boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as well as Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. Taylor was having a great time cruisin' and groovin' with her man while on a break from the Eras Tour.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

Reformation Sora Linen Dress: $248 $186 At Reformation

Save $62 - Taylor Swift was seen wearing Reformation's Sora Linen at the US Open with boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Nothing is more perfect than this gingham print, branded as 'Tomato Check' by Reformation. It's giving strawberries and cream while watching the tennis, with a gorgeous fitted bodice and the choice of wearing the straps off-shoulder or, like our Lord and Savior Taylor Swift, over the shoulders.

I want to float the idea that Taylor might be dressing the best she ever has since she started dating Travis, because another item of clothing from her wardrobe is also on sale that she also wore on a date with Kelce. And that's the pair of Agathea Chunky Loafers from Reformation, now down to $201.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer in Nutmeg/White Cb: $268 $201 At Reformation

Save $67 - Spotted wearing the Agathea Chunky Loafers on a daytime date with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift paired the loafers with a pleated mini skort and blue Khaite crewneck tucked in. Want to be exactly like Taylor? Get the loafers in the Nutmeg/White Cb colorway, or get the same $67 off discount across other variations, too. I'm here for the leopard print.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Perhaps more seasonally appropriate than the dress, Taylor Swift has been seen many times wearing the Jadey Cashmere V-neck Sweater, including when her and bestie Jack Antonoff celebrated "Cruel Summer" hitting the Billboard Top 100.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater: $298 $223.50 At Reformation

Save $74.50 - It's 'Deep Fall' and the Reformation Jadey Cashmere sweater that Taylor Swift wore in an Instagram post to celebrate her sleeper hit "Cruel Summer" hitting the Billboard Top 100 now has more than $70 off its retail price.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

While both the Pat McGrath Labs eyeliner and red LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick she wears might not be on sale this Black Friday, I can certainly make a head start channeling my inner Taylor Swift with these Reformation Black Friday deals. Just gotta keep telling myself it's an investment into my capsule wardrobe...

