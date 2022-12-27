Ahead Of Season 3, Superman And Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Compares Her Superhero TV Show Experience To Grimm

Superman & Lois finally has a premiere date for the third season coming to The CW, as one of the last superhero series standing and the better part of a year since the Season 2 finale with its big Arrowverse reveal . While Elizabeth Tulloch has been absent from the small screen as Lois Lane since June, the actress has been connecting with fans via a Grimm rewatch podcast that she co-hosts along with fellow former stars Claire Coffee and Bree Turner. Tulloch shared how her experience on Superman & Lois so far compared to her Grimm experience.

While Superman & Lois still has a full third season on the way, Grimm finished its six-season run back in 2017 . Despite moving on to a new series regular role, Elizabeth Tulloch (who married Grimm leading man and current A Million Little Things star David Giuntoli) reflected on her time in Portland, Oregon as Juliette/Eve with her Grimm costars on their podcast, and how it compares to where she is now. When she spoke with CinemaBlend about The Grimmcast in the fall, the actress shared:

We were all saying how much we miss Portland, and I had made a comment about how different it is when you're on location. The reality is, I'm on location right now in Vancouver, Canada, and have been for the last three years. Part of the reason my experience has been different on Superman and Lois is that we started filming during COVID, so you really couldn't go out. You really couldn't hang out with the cast. It was a pretty isolating experience. I'd hang out with a couple people in a pod, people who I was working with a lot.

When we spoke, Elizabeth Tulloch was back working on the third season of Superman & Lois, even though the show was still months away from its March 2023 premiere. Although she technically debuted in the Arrowverse as Lois Lane ( after some hesitation ) alongside Tyler Hoechlin as Superman back in 2018 as part of the Elseworlds crossover event , their separate show didn’t premiere until early 2021, following the beginning of COVID.

The pandemic protocols meant that hanging out with the Superman & Lois cast just wasn’t possible like it was in her Grimm days. Just as there are differences between Lois and Juliette , Tulloch’s TV experiences between the two shows have definitely not been the same. She went on to reflect on how the entertainment industry has changed in the years since the NBC series premiered, saying:

Looking back, the industry was so different in 2011 when we started filming, and it has changed so drastically in the last decade, but it was like summer camp for us. It really was, and then we'd go to Montana every summer with the producers. We were all kind of the same age, so everybody was hanging out together, so I do think about it so fondly.

Elizabeth Tulloch’s fondness for Grimm after years is apparent in The Grimmcast, which is revisiting every episode of the series while also talking about their time filming and answering questions from fans. Tulloch, Claire Coffee, and Bree Turner are well into Season 1 at this point, and the podcast has featured fellow Grimm veterans including David Giuntoli, Silas Weir Mitchell, and Danny Bruno, to name just three!

The Grimmcast (available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts, and more platforms) is a great way to keep entertained between episodes of Superman & Lois, and watching along with the former stars is easy for any with an Amazon Prime subscription . All six seasons are available streaming on the platform.