FBI: Most Wanted's Showrunner Teases Some Exciting Returning Guest Stars, But Remy Is In The Hot Seat Next

FBI: Most Wanted was all about accountability in the first episode of the 2025 TV schedule, and not just with the case of the week involving the deaths of people connected to a bombing that happened nearly thirty years ago. Nina learned some distressing news from her sister, which only got worse at the end of the episode due to a reveal from her estranged dad. So, when I had the chance to ask showrunner David Hudgins about what the future holds for Nina, he dropped some interesting teases about guest stars... but Remy could be in for a world of hurt beforehand.

First things first! Nina's sister Tink (Hannah Adrian) called Nina early in the episode in need of advice, as she'd learned that her husband was spending his days drinking rather than searching for jobs, while Tink was working herself to the bone on the job and taking care of the kids. Nina had to run when news came of a postal worker who'd be murdered, but firmly told Tink to talk to her husband about taking accountability.

That seemed all well and good... until Nina got a call at the end of the episode from her dad Walker (John Finn) that Tink's husband had "knocked her around quite a bit," and she had to be hospitalized. Furious and already seeming to blame herself a bit for telling Tink to talk to Brett about accountability, Nina immediately declared that she was taking the next flight to Houston.

The episode ended then and there, but it seemed that Nina is able to move past "digging her heels in" against her dad if it means helping her sister. So, will Hannah Adrian and John Finn appear again in 2025, with "Moving On" as their first episode since debuting back in October? I asked showrunner David Hudgins that very question, and he teased:

Nina's family will absolutely be explored further in the future. Especially as she is trying to figure out her own family situation with Scola and Dougie.

The showrunner didn't explicitly say that the actors playing Nina's sister and father will be back before the end of the sixth season, but exploring her family more in the future sounds to me like the door could be open for them. Of course, FBI: Most Wanted hasn't been renewed for 2025-2026 yet like FBI has, so it remains to be seen if "in the future" means exploring Nina's story more later in Season 6 or hopes for a Season 7.

And speaking of FBI – Shantel VanSanten actually appeared in that show's winter premiere to support Scola just a couple hours before Nina's big episode of Most Wanted, with actor John Boyd sharing what "would have been so bad" if she wasn't there. Hudgins weighed in on the latest mini FBI/Most Wanted crossover and promised that another one is coming:

Mike Weiss [FBI Showrunner] and I are frequently in contact about Nina and Scola as we figure out the season arcs for the year. It's been great getting to have that mini crossover element and we will see more of Scola this season.

John Boyd will guest star as Scola again at some point in Season 6, so fans can look forward to that even if Hannah Adrian and John Finn aren't 100% guaranteed to return just yet. I do have to wonder if Most Wanted is going to continue Nina's storyline off-screen in the next episode, as CBS' description suggests Remy will be in the spotlight and Shantel VanSanten doesn't appear in the promo. Take a look:

The next episode, called "Ars Moriendi," was written by the showrunner, and it looks like David Hudgins penned an intense hour of television for Remy in particular. In fact, the logline for the installment reveals that he'll also have some stress in her personal life. Per CBS:

After witnessing a murder in broad daylight, the Fugitive Task Force must hunt down a team of killers competing in a twisted online game. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby struggle to get on the same page.

The first half of Season 6 ended with Remy and Abby's relationship potentially on the rocks, and apparently they didn't resolve all of their issues off-screen over winter hiatus. Fans will have to tune in to the next episode on February 4 to see what the future holds for the couple... if anything.

New episodes of all three FBI shows air on CBS Tuesday nights, starting with FBI at 8 p.m. ET, followed by FBI: International (which finally resolved Vo's fate in the winter premiere) at 9 p.m. ET, and closing out with Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the current seasons streaming on Paramount+.