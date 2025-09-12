Gen V Star Hilariously Reacts To Rumors About Playing Nightwing In The DCU

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. That includes the recently formed DCU, which co-CEO James Gunn has been methodically crafting with the first installments of Gods and Monsters. Fans are curious about which actors might play beloved roles in upcoming DC movies, especially members of the Bat-family. And now one Gen V star has hilariously addressed rumors he's playing Dick Grayson/ Nightwing.

Gen V Season 2 is about to begin, with actor Derek Luh returning as half of Jordan Li. He's done some badass action sequences in the superhero show (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), which is why some fans want to see him as Nightwing in the DCU. He was asked about these rumors by Inverse at the premiere of Season 2, and had a delightful response. Check it out below:

While claiming he wasn't allowed to cross-promote while at the premiere of Gen V Season 2, Luh mouthed the words "call me to" the camera. It certainly seems like 33 year-old actor/rapper is down to play Dick Grayson in the newly formed DC universe. We'll just have to wait and see if we get any casting information for this beloved character in the future.

James Gunn confirmed that a few DCEU actors were staying for the DCU, but mostly fans are expecting new casting for the heroes and villains of the franchise. Considering the wild popularity of Batman and his protegees, there's been plenty of chatter about who might play those roles in the shared universe.

There's been a ton of chatter about the DCU's Bruce Wayne, with some fans wanting to see Alan Ritchson play Batman. But moviegoers also want to see other members of the Bat-family join in on the fun, especially Dick Grayson aka the original Robin. He's a true fan favorite character, especially once he grows up and becomes the vigilante known as Nightwing.

While Derek Luh has been keeping busy as part of the R-rated world of The Boys/ Gen V, getting to play Nightwing on the big screen could be a game changer for his film career. That character never got to join the former DCEU, so it's already been a long time coming for comic book fans.

Technically there are already plans for a Batman protégée to join the DCEU. Included in the plans for the DCU's first slate of projects Gods and Monsters is The Brave and The Bold, which would be a movie about Batman and Robin. But rather than the sidekick being Dick Grayson, the Boy Wonder is expected to be Damian Wayne aka Bruce's son.

While Nightwing hasn't been seeing in the new shared universe just yet, the city of Blüdhaven has been referenced in Peacemaker Season 2. That fictional setting is usually the location Nightwing looks over, after leaving Gotham City for Bruce Wayne and the rest of the Bat-family.

Gen V Season 2 will premiere September 17th as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if the folks at DC end up actually calling Derek Luh.