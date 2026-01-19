'I Think I've Got My Sea Legs': Heather Gay Reflects On Ultimate Girls Trip And How She'd Do Things Differently

The Real Housewives franchise is a behemoth one, and Salt Lake City is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV. For Bravohaulics like me, the spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip was basically our Avengers, as it's a crossover series where women from various cities collide on vacations. RHOSLC star Heather Gay appeared on the third season of that series, and she recently spoke to CinemaBlend about what would be different if she returned for another installment.

I recently had the chance to speak with Heater Gay related to her new partnership with Atkins, where eventually the conversation turned to RHUGT (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). As you can see in the video above, I asked if she thinks her experience would be different on the spinoff now that she's had a few more years on Salt Lake City. As she told me:

I was a pretty young new Housewife and I had been raised by Housewives. So it was a completely different experience than it would be now. Now we have a couple of Bravocons under our belt, we've done a couple of different things where there's Housewife crossover. And I think the last 3 or 4 years there's been a lot more Housewife crossover. Where it's just more commonplace for us to have relationships.

When Heather Gay and Whitney Rose appeared on Ultimate Girls Trip they had just finished filming Season 3 of RHOSLC. They were still pretty new to being Real Housewives, and admittedly were fangirls over meeting the other women like Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett (who is currently on the cast for The Traitors Season 4). As she put it, she was raised by Housewives, and was familiar with the rest of the ladies before meeting them in Thailand.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Real Housewives and Ultimate Girls Trip franchises are both streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Gay makes a solid point; she's been through a ton of iconic and challenging TV since appearing on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3. That includes the Monica Garcia drama and Heather's iconic "receipts proof timeline" scene, as well as the recent Season 6 finale Greek Tragedy "The Sisters Of Salt." That's why she thinks a return to the crossover spinoff would be much different than her first appearance. As she went on:

I think it'd be totally different now. I think that I've got my sea legs a little bit, but I also have a different, more balanced relationship with the other wives. So it wouldn't be as much- I'd be fangirling still. It's impossible not to fangirl around these women.

While appearing on Ultimate Girls Trip, Heather admitted to being a bit intimidated by her castmates, but she's really come into her power in the years that have followed. While she says in Episode 1 that she'd bringing down the glam factor of the ensemble, she's since had a huge physical transformation thanks to GLP-1s and Atkins. Add in her years leading the cast of Salt Lake City, and it would make sense of Heather Gay would carry herself differently if she returned to RHUGT. You can see Heather's post about her Atkins partnership below:

A post shared by Heather Gay (@heathergay) A photo posted by on

In our conversation, Heather made it clear that she's still an unapologetic fan of the Real Housewives franchise. She stands by this, including her famously singing along to Candiace's single "Drive Back". But she also thinks she'd be different if she returned for another Ultimate Girls Trip appearance. As she put it:

I think that I'd have a little more experience under my belt to bring to the table.

Personally, I'd love to see Heather Gay get another go at the spinoff series years later. While she wasn't listed as the main cast for the forthcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Road Trip, perhaps she'll get a chance to appear in a guest capacity. Fingers (and snowflakes) crossed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Tuesdays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for Ultimate Girls Trip, there's no release date yet for its return, although the Road Trip season is expected to air sometime this year.