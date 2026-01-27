Following Facial Parasite, Brandi Glanville Debuts New Look And Thanks Her Plastic Surgeon

Over the last two decades, the Real Housewives franchise has become a huge franchise on Bravo and streaming with a Peacock subscription. Fans like to debate the best reality shows, and which cities are the most iconic. Beverly Hills is one of the longest-running ones, and former star Brandi Glanville has been making headlines thanks to a facial parasite she claims she contracted while filming a season of Ultimate Girls Trip. Although she's seemingly on the mend, and recently shared a photo thanking her plastic surgeon for getting her back to normal.

While the legal situation between Brandi and Caroline Manzo has resulted in their season of RHUGT being axed, fans have been invested in the parasite that Glanville has been struggling with. And after revealing she finally got a diagnosis, her recent Instagram post shows her looking like herself. Check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) A photo posted by on

Now that's the reality TV personality that we know and love... or love to hate depending on who you ask. Not only is Brandi looking recovered, but the caption reveals she's feeling confident enough to to do public appearances like the Sundance Film Festival. Hopefully that means she's returning to the small screen sooner rather than later. After all, she makes great television.

The subject of Glanville's appearance has been surrounding her for years, including incidents outside of her apparent parasite. For instance, back in March of 2021 Brandi suffered from facial burns that quickly went viral. So to see her looking back to herself after these various incidents will likely please a number of Housewives fans out there.

In addition to her infamous tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville was also part of the Season 1 cast of The Traitors. Prior to the show becoming an Emmy-winning hit, she made sparks at the Round Table. Unfortunately she was voted off rather early, starting the trend of Housewives being targeted on the beloved reality competition show.

Of course, Brandi is best known for being part of the Real Housewives franchise. She was known for having a fiery personality while starring as a main cast member of Beverly Hills from Seasons 3-5. She's return as a guest star various times in later seasons, including accusing Denise Richards of having an affair with her. This has kept her at the top of the minds of both casual fans and Bravohaulics, who have been following her concerning health journey in recent years. But she's seemingly recovering, and looks like her old self again. Will she end up making an appearance on the new season of Ultimate Girls Trip, which looks like a celebration of the last 20 years of Housewives? Only time will tell.