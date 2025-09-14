Matthew McConaughey Was Told He Would Make A Great Ken In A Barbie Movie, And His Response Has Big Kenergy

It’s been two years since the epic theatrical phenomenon known as Barbenheimer hit theaters, but just as memorable was the press tour that accompanied it. Between Margot Robbie’s endless pink outfits and the incredible cast dynamic, it was an unforgettable era, one that fans are potentially ready to relive. Well, it would seem America Ferrara thinks Matthew McConaughey would be a great fit in a Barbie sequel, and his response is giving serious Kenergy.

Since delivering her Oscar-worthy Barbie monologue, the Superstore actress has kept busy with a number of projects including 2023’s Dumb Money and more recently, The Lost Bus. In that latter film, Ferrera stars alongside McConaughey, and it seems she would be down to work with the Dazed and Confused actor again. That's because when Screen Rant's Ash Crossan suggested McConaughey could be a Ken in Barbie sequel, Ferrera said this:

Matthew would be a fabulous Ken. He'd be like the king of Kens. I kind of feel like you could be the king of Kens.

So what did the True Detective actor think of his co-star’s pitch? Will, let's just say his response has me sold on this hypothetical role:

Capital K Ken, with a song called 'Capital K Ken.'

Is this not the most Ken answer you can think of? If he’s going to lead the Kens, people need to know he’s in charge and, obviously, that would need to be conveyed with big letters and a song! I'm not going to lie, he looks a little lost when the idea is first brought up (but, ironically, that also aligns a bit with Kenergy even more).

The Texas native’s performances in the 2010s certified him as a great dramatic actor, with films such as Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar. Fan know he’s capable of fun, lighthearted roles as well, given he was a rom-com favorite in the 2000s. I think it’s time he returned to his comedic era, and I can’t think of a role more perfect than Ken.

Matthew McConaughey has proven himself to be a leading man, and as an experienced actor, I could totally see him playing King Ken that mentors the other Kens, helping them embrace their (somewhat toxic) masculinity. McConaughey has definitely taken on that type of character in Magic Mike and other films, so I think it would be an easy role for him to tap into.

As for the possibility of a sequel to Greta Gerwig's 2023 box office hit, though, America Ferrera kept it real, saying the cast will follow the Lady Bird director’s lead. Barbie (which is streamable with an HBO Max subscription) was written to be a standalone film, yet Gerwig has said that a second installment isn't out of the question.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Soak in all the Kenergy you can handle by streaming Barbie on HBO Max. Plans start at $9.99 a month, with the first tier being the With Ads plan.

Warner Bros. was rumored to be pitching a Ken-centered follow-up, which would mean a new Ken -- like one played by McConaughey -- could potentially enter the picture. However, Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach said that while they do have tons of unused Ken-related material, they've said that they would need a deeper meaning and a new generational message to convey in order to justify a sequel.

In the event that the Little Women director does decide to make a Barbie sequel, we likely wouldn't see it any time soon, as she is currently focused on her upcoming book-to-film adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, set to hit Netflix sometime on the 2026 movie schedule. I look forward to seeing what Gerwig does with that epic series, but I also would love to see the entire Barbie cast get back together for one more film, this time with a little McConaughey Kenergy added in.