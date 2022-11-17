A Christmas Story Christmas Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

On November 18, 1983, Bob Clark introduced the world to some of writer Jean Shepherd’s most iconic characters with A Christmas Story, a movie that has become a staple of holiday viewing and 24-hour marathons in the decades since its release. Over time, there have been multiple sequels — both theatrical releases and direct-to-video — stage adaptations, and even A Christmas Story Live!, which failed to resonate with fans of the original movie and critics in 2017.

Despite some of these titles bringing back a few smaller players featured in the cast of A Christmas Story, Peter Billingsley’s Ralphie Parker has never returned to play the tenacious Midwestern kid who’d stop at nothing to get his hands on a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Well, that all changed with A Christmas Story Christmas, which follows a grown-up Ralphie as he returns home to bring in the holidays.

But he’s not the only actor from the original movie, as the A Christmas Story Christmas cast features several of those oh-so-familiar faces (as well as some new additions) in the new HBO Max original movie. Let’s break it down now…

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Legendary)

Peter Billingsley (Ralphie Parker)

For the first time in nearly 40 years, A Christmas Story Christmas will see Peter Billingsley take on the role of Ralphie Parker, which is arguably his most well-known character from throughout his career. This time around, however, Ralphie is the adult in the scenario, and is trying to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Mr. Parker (Darren McGavin).

Following his now iconic role in A Christmas Story, Billingsley continued to find success as a child actor, landing roles in movies like The Dirt Bike Kid, Russkies, and Beverly Hill Brats. Although he’s had small roles in movies directed by his longtime friend and creative partner Jon Favreau, like Elf and Iron Man, as well as Spider-Man: Far From Home (in which he played the same character from the early days of the MCU), Billingsley has spent the better part of the 21st Century as a producer on projects like Four Christmases, Zathura: A Space Adventure, and multiple TV shows.



(Image credit: HBO Max)

Erinn Hayes (Sandy Parker)

Taking on the role of Ralphie’s wife, Sandy Parker, is Erinn Hayes, who is no stranger when it comes to working in the world of comedy.

Over the years, Hayes has led shows like the Adult Swim staple, Childrens Hospital, as well as a bevy of sitcoms like Worst Week, Guys with Kids, and Kevin Can Wait, while also popping up in a smaller capacity on the likes of Desperate Housewives, Parks and Recreation, New Girl, The Goldbergs, and multiple others dating back to the early 2000s. Hayes has also landed roles in a variety of movies, including Rumor Has it…, The Watch, and Bill & Ted Face the Music.



(Image credit: HBO Max)

River Drosche (Mark)

This time around, Ralphie Parker is a father himself, and River Drosche plays his son, Mark.

Although Drosche is much younger than most of the HBO Max original’s cast, he has built up quite a string of credits since making his acting debut in 2018. Over the past few years, he has popped up on the Daniel Radcliffe-led absurdist TBS comedy series, Miracle Workers, The Orville, The Rookie, and multiple others.



(Image credit: HBO Max)

Julianna Layne (Julie)

Julianna Layne shows up in A Christmas Story Christmas as Ralphie Parker’s young daughter, Julie. Only in the acting game for a couple of years, Layne has already appeared in skits on Saturday Night Live as well as episodes of Prodigal Son.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Julie Hagerty (Mrs. Parker)

The character of Mrs. Parker, Ralphie’s Mom, was famously played by Melinda Dillon in the original 1983 A Christmas Story, but due to the actress retiring from acting in 2007, per Today.com, the role is handled by Julie Hagerty in A Christmas Story Christmas.

Hagerty, who is probably best remembered for her portrayal of Elaine Dickinson in the all-time great comedy, Airplane!, has spent the past 40-plus years giving memorable performances in What About Bob?, Just Friends, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Instant Family, and Marriage Story. During that same stretch of time, Hagerty landed roles on shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Murphy Brown, Family Guy, Happy Endings, and Black Monday, to name only a few.



(Image credit: HBO Max)

Ian Petrella (Randy Parker)

Peter Billingsley isn’t the only actor from the original A Christmas Story to show up in the HBO Max original movie, as Ian Petrella, who played his kid brother Randy, returns to the franchise (and feature film roles) for the first time in nearly 40 years.

He made his film debut with the 1983 Christmastime classic, which he followed up with an appearance in Crimes of Passion the following year, but hasn’t popped in a movie since. He did have a handful of TV roles following the release A Christmas Story on shows like Diff’rent Strokes, Who’s the Boss?, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Scott Schwartz (Flick)

Scott Schwartz, who famously played Flick (Ralphie Parker’s friend who got his tongue stuck to the pole) in A Christmas Story is another actor returning to the franchise after all these years in A Christmas Story Christmas.

A former child actor who appeared in movies like The Toy, Kidco, and Raiders of the Living Dead, as well as TV shows like 21 Jump Street, Rags to Riches, and an ABC Afternoon Special, Schwartz went on to appear in the adult industry throughout the 1990s. Since the early 2010s, Schwartz has popped up on shows like The Comeback Kids, The Quarantine Bunch, and several others.



(Image credit: HBO Max)

R.D. Robb (Schwartz)

R.D. Robb provided an iconic performance as the foul-mouthed and wise-cracking Schwartz in A Christmas Story, and he’s back as an older version of the same character in the new sequel.

Robb, who made his professional acting debut in the 1983 classic, went on to appear on shows like The Mommies, ER, and Touched by an Angel in the years following the film’s release. He has mostly taken a more behind-the-scenes approach since then, producing several movies and TV shows. Robb also directed the controversial Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire film Don’s Plum, which was prevented from being shown in the United States by its stars, according to Variety.



(Image credit: HBO Max)

Zack Ward (Scut Farkus)

Scut Farkus, the yellow-eyed bully who was last seen being on the receiving end of Ralphie Parker’s flurry of punches, is back in A Christmas Story Christmas, and is once again portrayed by Zack Ward.

Definitely the busiest member of the original cast returning for the new Christmas movie, Ward has spent the past few decades appearing in all kinds of movies, TV shows, and video games. On the film side, Ward has landed roles in movies like Almost Famous, Freddy vs. Jason, Transformers, Don’t Blink, and Survive the Game, to name a few. His TV roles include Titus, Deadwood, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and American Horror Story: Cult.

A Christmas Story Christmas, and its cast of returning faces and newcomers, is currently available for anyone with an active HBO Max subscription.