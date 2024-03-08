After Affair Rumors Swirled, Natalie Portman Quietly Got A Divorce

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. Fans love being cued into the personal life of their favorite A-lister, with pairs like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce consistently making headlines. Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman met her husband working on Black Swan, but after rumors of separation the pair have quietly gotten divorced.

The chatter about Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied separating began circulating over the summer, and there were rumors that infidelity might have factored into it. Now according to People, the pair is divorcing after 11 years together. Let's break it all down.

According to the report, the pair quietly filed for divorce eight months ago, so this has been a long time coming. It was finalize last month in France, where the family lives with their children. While the pair have been quiet, a rep from Portman confirmed the split to People. An anonymous source also provided a quote about how the Star Wars icon is doing, which reads:

It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.

There you have it. While this is no doubt a challenging time for their entire family, it seems like Portman is faring well with her divorce from Millepied. We'll just have to see how the former couple co-parents, and if they exercise Gwyneth Paltrow's term conscious uncoupling.

As previously mentioned, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met while working together on Darren Aronofsky's acclaimed drama Black Swan. He was her choreographer on the project, and was also a scene partner as one of the dancers working with Nina. In People's report, the same anonymous source spoke about how the former pair are focusing on their family, saying:

Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," the insider says. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.

Despite the rumors about cheating, this certainly makes it seem like Portman and her ex are being mature about their split. And considering the high stakes of their relationship and family unit, that's saying something.

It's unclear if the pair will continue living in France, or if their split might end up seeing either party move. But there are definitely a ton of questions surrounding this latest celebrity divorce.

Natalie Portman's most recent film project was May December, which is available with a Netflix subscription. While we wait for her to return to the screen, check out the 2024 movie release dates.