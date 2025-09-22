The Internet Just Wholesomely Rallied Around Tom Holland After He ‘Cracked His Head’ On The Set Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As of late, Tom Holland has been filming the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with much of the film shot taking place overseas thus far. It seems production, unfortunately, hit a setback at the end of last week due to Holland sustaining an injury on set. It now appears that work on the film is being paused for a little while. That aside, though, fans seem far more concerned about Holland’s well being right now. With that, many of them have taken to social media to rally around the beloved star.

Tom Holland Is Hurt While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day In Glasgow

Per a report, Tom Holland was injured due to a stunt gone wrong. The Sun broke the news and also reported that Holland was subsequently transported to a hospital to be treated for a concussion and that filming would be paused as a result of his situation. It was also initially reported, at the time, that a woman – who was believed to be a stunt double – was taken to the hospital as well. Deadline has since verified that the incident took place in Glasgow last Friday, though the trade also claimed no one else was impacted by Holland.

Deadline also reports that this “break” from filming is supposed to start up again in just a few days. A source says that the decision to put a brief pause on the production was made “out of precaution.” This Monday, a meeting is reportedly set to be held in order to plot out how filming will continue accordingly on the forthcoming superhero movie.

Tom Holland’s father, comedian Dominic Holland, confirmed during a charity dinner that his son would be taking a break from working on the upcoming Marvel movie “for a while.” Still, Tom was reportedly present at that same charity event alongside his dad and fiancée Zendaya. The Uncharted star, however, reportedly left the event early due to feeling ill. While Tom’s presence at the event may suggest he’s doing OK, that hasn’t stopped fans from flooding social media with well wishes.

How Fans Are Showing Up For Tom Holland In The Aftermath Of His Injury

It goes without saying that the Cherry star has built up quite a fan following over the course of his career. So it’s not surprising to me at all that so many people have taken to social media to show him love after news of his on-set injury went viral. A number of admirers took to X to share their thoughts. Check out some of them:

Fuck you mean Tom Holland cracked his head open? Praying for my boy. - @RinMorningstar_

Dear Lord, please never let anything bad happen to Tom Holland ever again. Amen. - @wadesknife

Thoughts and prayers to Tom Holland and his stunt double 🙏Sounds terrible, hoping for speedy recovery. - @SchwayJohn

[I] hope Tom Holland’s okay. I couldn’t handle anything happening to him 😭 - @cinebieber

TOM HOLLAND BETTER BE OK OMFG - @Ayah2156

I hope he and the stunt double make a speedy recovery. Playing Spider-Man and doing your own stunts takes a lot of balls on its own. Props for Tom Holland and if they need to delay the film for his health then that is completely justified. 🙏🏻❤️ - @ReignOfPride

Social media can be a lot sometimes, but this is certainly one of those rare moments when it contributes to a positive situation. It’s just wonderful to see so many people shouting out Tom Holland. Since Brand New Day began production, Holland himself has also been hyping up fans and showing them love. Aside from revealing his new Spidey suit in August, Holland also gushed about meeting fans when the movie filmed on location during its first day. Also, Holland cited fans for informing his ideas for this fourth Spider-Man film.

Tom Holland has been quite passionate about this latest film, and he views it as a “rebirth” rather than just a “fourth movie” in a franchise. As excited as I am for the movie, I’m just hoping that Holland rests up and feels 100% before returning to work.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.