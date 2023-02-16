After Sophie Lloyd Got Sucked Into Megan Fox And MGK Cheating Rumors, Her Rep Has Responded To The Situation

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. While it’s a dream for many, it makes one’s personal life into a public spectacle. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly likely know this all too well, as the celebrity couple is constantly making headlines, most recently for rumors about a possible break-up related to his infidelity. And after guitarist Sophie Lloyd got sucked into the cheating rumors, her reps have responded to the situation. The plot thickens.

The rumors about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began swirling on Super Bowl Sunday, where the 36 year-old actress deleted their photos together and posted Beyoncé lyrics that hinted that MGK might have been unfaithful. One name that’s come up a lot is Sophie Lloyd, who is a guitarist that works with the band . The chatter about her apparently got so loud that her management team issued a statement to Page Six refuting the rumors. It reads:

Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media. Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.

There you have it. While the internet will seemingly be abuzz over Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romantic speed bumps for the foreseeable future, Sophie Lloyd wants to make it clear that she's keeping things professional. And she clearly doesn't want to be wrapped up in the ongoing cheating rumors surrounding the pair of A-listers. Can you blame her?

It's largely unclear why Sophie Lloyd was brought into the drama, except that she works in close proximity to Machine Gun Kelly himself. And as his relationship with Megan Fox seemingly exploded over the weekend, she was seen on stage thanks to their continued collaboration. But Lloyd's team is setting the record straight, clarifying who she is both as a person and as a music professional.

As previously mentioned, the online chatter about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox largely came from the latter's behavior on social media. After deleting photos with her fiancé, she also followed his nemesis Eminem, and posted a photo with a caption that seemed to indicate she caught MGK cheating. Then Fox deactivated her Instagram altogether, which turned even more heads. In the following days there's been non-stop discourse about the state of their relationship.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were recently photographed seemingly attending couple's counseling together, with the Jennifer's Body actress no longer wearing her engagement ring. Neither of the celebs have issued a statement about the ongoing drama, so instead fans will left to wonder as rumors swirl.

Professionally, MGK recently celebrated a Grammy nomination, while Megan Fox has upcoming projects like The Expendables 4. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.