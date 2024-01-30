America Ferrera Reveals The Wholesome Reactions Her Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Co-Stars Had To Her Oscar Nomination

Joining Barbie has proven to be one of the best career decisions America Ferrera could've ever made. After her spectacular performance in the Warner Bros. film, she has received considerable praise, and she was most recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress among the 2024 Oscar nominees . In the aftermath of that news, Ferrera shared that one of the most wholesome reactions to the nod that she's received came from her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants crew. And, quite frankly, you have to love this kind of support.

America Ferrera is basically the queen of emotional monologues. After seeing the ones she performed in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Real Women Have Curves, I always felt she was bound to get recognized by the Academy one of these days. Luckily, her outstanding performance as Gloria in Barbie did just that, as it landed her her first Oscar nomination. Ferrera shared with Variety that her fellow Sisterhood alums quickly reached out after it happened, and her recollection of it is so sweet:

They FaceTimed me as a group right away. It was hilarious and funny and emotional and it’s wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters. These women who I’ve had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life.

I love how quick the actresses were to have a group FaceTime with their co-star. Seeing as they starred in one the best female friendship movies , Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera seem to have a firm bond, which has lasted nearly two decades. It’s incredible how close-knit they all still are after all this time. The group also recently together as well, as they reunited among star-struck fans at a public screening for Barbie just over a month ago. It really meant a lot to the Gotta Kick it Up! star that they were there to support her, as she described her Sisterhood chums as "my girls.”

The cast was also impressed by the speech America Ferrera gave at the Critics Choice Awards. After receiving the SeeHer Award, Ferrera honored those who advocate for gender equality and aren't afraid to push boundaries with the characters they portray. Blake Lively loved the speech and said that the Ugly Betty actress deserves “every stage, every statue, and every microphone forever.” Amber Tamblyn also chimed in, calling her friend “extraordinary and that’s all there is to it.” Needless to say, Ferrera is incredibly lucky to be among this group of friends.

The 39-year-old Oscar nominee also told Variety that she felt “shock” upon finding out she had been nominated and was happy to see representation in the Best Supporting Actress category. She would later express some disappointment, though. With all of the Academy Award nominations Barbie earned, director Greta Gerwig, and lead actress Margot Robbie were left out of the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively. The Emmy winner spoke about the snub , crediting the Little Women helmer for creating a global phenomenon and Robbie for bringing a range of emotions to the eponymous character with ease. (Robbie was, however, nominated for Best Picture as a producer of the film, and Gerwig received a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.)