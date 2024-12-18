‘Such A Delight.’ Apple Martin Seemingly Addressed Her Mean Girl Status In A Viral TikTok, Then Deleted It

Throughout December, there’s been report after report about the backlash Apple Martin received for her actions at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. Now, it would appear that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter addressed the drama. However, she seemingly did this via a viral TikTok that was promptly deleted.

Of course, all this is in reference to the viral video of Martin seemingly stepping in front of her fellow debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort. The clip, which you can see below, went viral, and the 20-year-old caught a lot of flack for seemingly stealing the other debutante’s thunder.

Now, after days of reports surrounding this viral moment, Martin and some of her friends seemed to refute the mean girl allegations by posting a TikTok on Ava Crox's account (via E! News ) that showed them lip-synching the following quote:

I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us. We are such a delight. We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind…

This video has since been deleted, and it’s unknown if Martin was actually addressing the drama or not. However, considering the wide reporting about whether she’s a mean girl because of this photo incident, this quote does fit the situation.

For context, the quote above came from The Toast , and it’s a viral sound on TikTok thanks to @goopandgag , who posted the clip from the podcast on their account. Now, there are over 800 videos made to this sound, and some of them were posted by celebrities like Colton Underwood and Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, which you can see below:

Hough’s video was posted while Dancing with the Stars was airing on the 2024 TV schedule , and it has over 800 thousand views. So, it totally makes sense that Martin and her friends posted a video to this sound too. It has been trending in recent months and the point of it does fit the context of the situation Paltrow’s daughter has found herself in.

Obviously, we don’t actually know if Apple Martin was trying to address the mean girl accusations through this. However, the context of it all mixed with the fact that it was posted and then deleted does point to the notion that she was hinting at the viral drama.

To break down the context surrounding this situation, other famous kids talked about seeing her at the event, and an insider claimed that Martin being a “mean girl is very untrue.” They also called her a “total girls’ girl” and said she “would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone.” Meanwhile, the debutante whom Apple stepped in front of said she was “the nicest girl ever,” noting that the hate she was receiving was not deserved at all.