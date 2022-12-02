Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Yachting With Models Amid Rumors Of Dating Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a reputation of dating gorgeous young models. And like a lot of high-profile celebrities, the Titanic actor seemingly knows how to party. While rumors circulate that DiCaprio is currently dating model Gigi Hadid , this award-winning actor went yachting among a group of other models.

Most of those who are familiar with Leonardo DiCaprio know that he’s had a history of dating a string of models with no thoughts about getting married. According to Page Six , the 48-year-old actor was seen living it up in Miami on a Swedish billionaire’s yacht. Despite the rumors of possibly being linked to Gigi Hadid, he was seen with pals Tobey Maguire and Helly Nahmad at a yacht event bustling with models hosted by his pal director Richie Akiva. One source said they’ve never seen so many models in one place before with no one “normal looking” and wearing anything underneath their clothes. It was reported the party started after midnight and ended at 5 a.m. with guests like Venus and Serena Williams, Jared Leto, diplomat Paolo Zampoli, art dealer Vito Schnabel, and more in attendance.

While it appears that Leonardo DiCaprio has broken his 25-year-old dating rule by allegedly dating 27-year-old Gigi Hadid, it seems that some bachelor habits are hard to shake off. Page Six also reported that the environmental activist was spotted partying with “beautiful women” and friends in the VIP section for Stone Island’s 40th-anniversary party at Miami’s RC Cola Plant. This was another event that Hadid was not present at.

Ever since September, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were rumored to be dating, after the two were photographed together on the streets of Paris. Before DiCaprio, the young model spent six years having an on-again-off-again relationship with One Direction’s Zayn Malik who they share a baby girl with together . Malik is allegedly unhappy with his ex-girlfriend’s rumored relationship as he had hoped the two would get back together soon. But a source reported that Hadid has been playing it cool with dating as her work and being a mother are priorities above all.

There were a number of times that we saw this twosome hanging out together like when they were spotted leaving the same hotel room and keeping things low-key at a Halloween party they attended . However, Hadid didn’t make a cameo at the Golden Globe winner’s birthday bash despite their reported romance not cooling off . It looks to me like this possible new couple is keeping things casual with each other while living their own lives the way they had before they met. As long as the two of them are on the same page about everything, we shouldn’t have anything to worry about.