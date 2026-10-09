GTA VI Has Revealed Some Of The Radio Stations And Big Name DJs, But I'm Hoping For One More

I’m not a big gamer in general, but I am a huge fan of Grand Theft Auto, and I, like many, already have my order in for GTA VI, which is set to drop on November 19th. The game is as hotly anticipated as anything on the 2026 movie schedule. This week, Rockstar Games dropped some info about the upcoming release’s radio stations. The biggest reason that GTA has stayed with me is that I’m of the firm opinion that Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is the single best video game of all time. I played that game a ton back in the day. Part of the reason I loved it so much was the radio stations.

Vice City vastly expanded the scope of the radio stations that a player gets to listen to while driving around, and, as a child of the ‘80s, all of the music was right in my wheelhouse. I still get the urge to steal a car every time I hear “I Ran” by Flock of Seagulls. With all that said, I’m excited for the stations that have been revealed, but I’m desperate for more information about at least one more: an ‘80s New Wave station.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Give Me Flock Of Seagulls!

Vice City was set in 1986, so every station has an ‘80s feel, obviously. The two major releases since then, GTA IV and GTA V, didn’t have dedicated ‘80s stations (though Non-Stop-Pop FM in GTA V did play lots of music from the decade). I hope that won’t be the case in VI. In the game, we’re headed back to Vice City for the setting, which is, of course, based on Miami. Not only would it be a nice tribute to Vice City, but it would give me hours of listening pleasure as I explore the giant map the open-world game is set to include.

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I’d love more than one station, if I’m honest. A hair metal station, similar to Vice City’s V-Rock, would be great, as would an ‘80s hip hop station in the vein of Wildstyle. Most importantly, I need Rockstar to bring back Wave 103. I’m a New Wave junky and I could honestly just set it and forget it most of the time while playing. It would be doubly nice if “I Ran” were included, of course.

The Stations We Know So Far

Rockstar has thus far announced six stations that will include some celebrities as DJs. Those include Cocoteo FM, which is a modern Latin music station hosted by El Martillo (Bad Bunny) and La Gata (RaiNao). Back Country Radio is a country station hosted by characters played by Morgan Wallen and Lana Del Rey. AfroBank FM sounds very cool, hosted by DJs voiced by Burna Boy and DJ Palms Trax. Flash FM, a throwback to Vice City, will be the pop station, hosted by Robyn and Alex Consani. Slayer bandmates Kerry King and Tom Araya will host a metal station called The Chamber, and Tricky and Trina will host Dirty South Classics, featuring classic southern hip hop.

They all sound cool, and bringing back Flash FM is awesome, but a New Wave station will really fill out the lineup and bring serious ‘80s Miami vibes to the game. There is encouraging signs too, as Depeche Mode’s “People Are People” was included in the GTA VI first look special that you can watch with a Netflix subscription.

Let’s make it happen, Rockstar!