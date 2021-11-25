Bella Thorne Talks Details Of Filming New Music Video With A Porn Star

Bella Thorne hasn’t shied away from sex when it comes to building her brand as an adult. In 2019 she created her first porn film . It later won awards. In 2020 she made headlines for joining OnlyFans to share exclusive, sultry content with her fans. In 2021 her focus has been on music videos such as her latest “You,” a video she directed herself which also features Juicy J and porn star Abella Danger. It’s a video she’d be quick to call “gnarly.”

“You” dropped earlier this month and features Bella Thorne as a “boss bitch” who is being ignored despite making her love life a priority on her end. The video waffles back and forth between Thorne’s character in a work setting and having some fun in the bedroom with frequent collaborator Abella Danger. However, there’s one scene in particular that Thorne herself thinks has tongues wagging. She recently shared the scene with the NY Post , noting,

Yeah, it’s very sexual content and, hopefully, YouTube is not going to dick me over. But it’s very sexual and it’s just too hot. It’s so sexy all the way through. Within the first 30 seconds, there’s a shot of me and I put my face between Abella’s legs and I come up and I put all this gloss all over my face. I look so wet and disgusting. I hope it becomes a meme. It’s just gnarly to look at.

You can't miss the scene in question in the full music video. If you haven’t seen it yet and are fine with suggestive scenes, you can give it a full watch below.

This isn’t the first time Bella Thorne has created YouTube videos for her fanbase that are intimate and filled with plenty of lingerie and even the occasional pants-free moment. The singer, actress and director has made sex and the body major components of her platform and she says she isn’t going to apologize for that.

I love skin, sex, body, everything about the body. The even, like, not-so-pretty parts, like your elbow and the back of your knee. The whole body should really be glorified. And definitely with everything I do as far as directing, there’s pretty much skin showing or there’s some type of intimacy between two people. That will forever be a thing of mine. I will definitely be a director beating down people with the word 'sex' in a way to make it normal. I just want it to be the best version of what it really is, the truthful side of the body. I want to show the realism because that’s where the beauty is in sex.

"You" is the latest in a string of videos along these themes. Some of her other similar videos include "Phantom," as well as videos for "Lonely" and "Shake It" that also drew attention for their suggestive natures. One thing's for certain: Bella Thorne isn't interested in being conventional. We'll have to wait and see what she gets up to next.