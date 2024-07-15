Ben Affleck's Former Co-Star Jason Mewes Says He Hasn't Been Responding To Emails Amidst Personal Life Upheaval, But He 'Gets It'

Lots of rumors have been circulating about the state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship , and none of them are very positive. After canceling her world tour , JLo seems to be leaning on her friends, as she went on vacation without her husband amidst speculation that the couple is headed for divorce. While Affleck’s pal Matt Damon has apparently offered some advice to the Argo filmmaker, it seems he’s not picking up the phone for just anybody these days. Jason Mewes, who co-starred with Affleck in Mallrats and several other Kevin Smith movies, has said he’s reached out but hasn’t gotten a response.

Jason Mewes, who plays Jay to Kevin Smith’s Silent Bob in Clerks and multiple other projects, didn’t seem bothered at all that Ben Affleck hasn’t responded to his emails. He told TMZ he didn’t have any information on what’s going on with Bennifer 2.0, because apparently it’s been a while since they’ve been in touch. Mewes said:

I’ve sent emails saying hey for different reasons, if it’s a birthday or whatever, but I would say in the last year I haven’t really gotten a response, and I don’t take offense. I know life happens.

Jason Mewes said he’s kept in touch with Ben Affleck via email, but it’s obvious they’re not as tight as Affleck is with Matt Damon, who’s been his best friend since before they were famous . It’s possible Mewes hasn’t even inquired about what’s going on with Jennifer Lopez. That’s just how things go when you get older and have families, Mewes said, continuing:

It’s like, for me, my friends who I grew up [with] and I’m close to, we might not talk for two, three months because, like, they’ve got kids and they’re traveling and they’re at school. So yeah, I get it. I’ve definitely sent a couple emails, but there’s been no responses or anything, but hopefully he’s good.

Ben Affleck may not be keeping in touch with all of his former colleagues, but we know he remains close with Matt Damon — one of Affleck’s upcoming projects includes a crime thriller called RIP with his bestie — and whatever’s going on with JLo has allegedly come up. In fact, it’s been widely reported that the Air star has advised Affleck to “focus on the work” to avoid backsliding into addiction issues he’s faced in the past.

Jason Mewes didn’t have any advice of his own to give, but he did send his love, telling the Chasing Amy star:

I miss you, and I hope whatever’s going on, it winds up going in the right direction, from this face to your face.

A couple of months ago Jason Mewes said he would be “shocked” if the divorce speculation was true. Unfortunately the news since then hasn’t gotten any better. When Jennifer Lopez was away on her European vacation, Ben Affleck apparently moved out of their new house and continues to live in a separate home from his wife.

We’ll have to see if they work things out or call things off, but either way it sounds like Ben Affleck’s still got support from Jason Mewes and others, even if he’s not returning their emails.