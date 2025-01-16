Ben Affleck Is Not In Legal Trouble, But An Insider Has Explained Exactly Why He Was Chatting With The Cops In His Neighborhood

Ben Affleck is an accomplished actor, director, and producer, but he's also wildly famous thanks to how invested the public is in his personal life. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made countless headlines for their relationship (or lack thereof), but most recently the Justice League star made headlines after the FBI showed up at his house amidst the California wild fires. Affleck is not in legal trouble, but an insider has explained exactly why he was chatting with the cops in his neighborhood.

When cops appeared at Affleck's home (though not FBI agents) appeared at his home a second time, some folks on the internet apparently thought that perhaps there was some sort of legal issue at hand. So while his divorce from JLo is finalized, clearly fans are still invested in the 52 year-old multihyphenate. An insider spoke to Us Weekly about what actually went down with the police, offering:

Ben was talking to police who are in his neighborhood right now because he lives right outside of a mandatory evacuation zone. There is a neighbor, who has private security, who has been interfering with residents getting to their own homes, Ben being one of them.

There you have it. It sounds like rather than being in hot water, the cops were actually looking out for Affleck in the mist of some drama in his neighborhood. And while the California fires have resulted in tons of destruction and lost homes, apparently one of his neighbors is taking matters into his own hands to "protect" the area shared with the filmmaker.

Despite what it looked like, Ben Affleck isn't in any hot water with the authorities. In fact, they're just looking out for him in response to the unprecedented wildfires. Although some might say that he's got his own fires to put out related to his personal life (which has become a very public matter).

The internet exploded when Bennifer got back together a few years ago, with the pair of A-listers getting married in Vegas. But after two years of marriage, JLo filed for divorce, once again going viral in the process. And without a prenup in place, fans worried that they might end up having a long legal battle like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie or other Hollywood couples. In the end they were able to finalize things without facing off in court, and have continued coparenting their blended family in the midst of the split.

The timing of the divorce being finalized and the cops showing up at Affleck's new home multiple times definitely turned heads. But the insider here provided some much-needed context and made it clear that the film legend isn't in any sort of hot water. But smart money says there's still going to be plenty of eyes on him for the foreseeable future.

