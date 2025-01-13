The Real Reason FBI Agents Were At Ben Affleck's Home Over The Weekend

Actor Ben Affleck has a had a long and wildly successful career, and the public has also been invested in his personal life for years. While Affleck and JLo have divorced, they've continued to make headlines thanks to their A-list status an shared family. Folks paused when it looked like he might be having some issues with lawsuit, but now we know the real reason FBI agents were at Affleck's home over the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck over the summer, and they've seemingly come to an agreement without things going to court. Fans have been keeping up with any news about the actor/director/producer, which is why so many heads turned when it looked like he was in trouble. But TMZ got the real story, revealing the FBI went to his home in Brentwood for an investigation about a drone that collided with a firefighting vehicle. So no, Affleck isn't in any hot water with the police.

Rather than being an issue with the Justice League actor, the FBI was concerned because of the Wildfires currently happening around California. A drone damaging an aircraft that's been used for this emergency is certainly high stakes, leading law enforcement to make their way to Affleck's home. Although it's currently unclear if anyone actually spoke to thee 52 year-old film icon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This isn't the only wildfire-related concern for the Hollywood icon. Affleck was previously evacuated from his house as a result of the fires, which have destroyed a ton of homes and business in the LA area. Luckily it looks like he hasn't sustained any serious damage as a result of the disaster.

Amidst concerns about the wildfires and his home, Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized last week. The pair of celebrities managed to handle this matter without facing off in court, which might surprise fans since Bennifer didn't have a prenup in place. And he and JLo have reportedly continued supporting each other and allowing their children to remain close.

While the internet would likely have exploded if Ben Affleck was actually in hot water with the FBI, that doesn't appear to be the case. Although given how recently his divorce was finalized and concerns about his home amidst the wildfires, smart money says that the public will be continuing to pay attention to his day to day. So we should probably expect more paparazzi photos of Ben with Dunkin' Donuts orders.

Despite their divorce, Affleck and JLo have a movie coming out together: Unstoppable, which will hit January 16th for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Lopez stars in it, while her ex-husband is a producer. For now, be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your other movie experiences this year.