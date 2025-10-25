Kim Kardashian Just Found A $7 Million Way To Avoid Annoying Neighbors, And I'm Sorry I Can't Relate

We’re back to keeping up with The Kardashians now that the new season of the Hulu series has landed on the 2025 TV schedule . As per usual, though, there are always new developments happening within the family in real time as well. Speaking of new developments, Kim Kardashian, who just celebrated her 45th birthday, has found a very pricey way to avoid any potential pesky neighbors in a way only the billionaire could.

Per TMZ , Kim Kardashian has just closed a $7 million deal to own the property next to her 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Hidden Hills, California, that itself is reportedly worth $60 million. The new home is a 4-bed, 5-bath house that’s nearly 5,000 square feet, and it will offer her and her family some stunning amenities like cozy fireplaces, a spa, a gorgeous view and nearby horse trails. Talk about unrelatable, but good for her!

Kim Kardashian has, of course, earned her massive business empire that makes something like buying a second house next to her possible. The reality star and entrepreneur is estimated to have a net worth of $1.7 billion (via Forbes ), and seems to only be climbing in her popularity each year. Recently, Kim K. saw her SKIMS brand go viral (again) for the line’s new “bush” underwear after people just got done talking about the company’s skin face wraps .

Just last weekend, she showed up at the Academy Museum Gala with a sparkling collar of jewels reportedly worth $2.5 million , so obviously, the Kardashian sees dollar signs differently than we might. Truly, I don’t think I’ll ever know what having $1 million dollars looks like, and it seems like pocket change to the celebrity.

Kim Kardashian has four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, and a huge family, so we imagine the new space won’t go to waste. She’s been living at her current property since 2014, when she bought it for $20 million after getting married to West. The couple spent five years remodeling their property with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt before they ended up splitting up in 2021, and then getting divorced in 2022. Kim K. ended up paying her ex $23 million to make herself the sole owner of the property in order to keep their kids comfortable in their established home.

As Kim Kardashian expands her Los Angeles property, Hulu’s The Kardashians just had its Season 7 premiere this week, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays. So far, we’ve seen the fashion icon unload about how much Kanye is there for their kids , and as we learned in the season’s teaser, she’ll also be opening up about having a brain aneurysm.

The Kardashians may not echo mine (or most) lives or tax brackets, but it’s always fun to find out how a billionaire like her is putting her opulent bank account to use.