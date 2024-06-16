Brie Larson Went To Venice And Rocked The Coolest Blazer With Mini Shorts

I've got to hand it to Brie Larson—she consistently delivers the best summer fashion content. Last year, we saw the Marvels star flaunting an ultra-glamorous dress at a swanky Disney hotel . Also, who could forget when she became the epitome of summer goals in a Barbiecore dress , soaking up the sun before her last superhero flick hit theaters? She's back at it this year, kicking off shorts season with some serious style. But that's not all—she rocked the coolest blazer and mini shorts while on a trip to Venice.

The Oscar-winning Room actress made a jaw-dropping appearance at Max Mara’s resort show, channeling an American twist on "La Dolce Vita" fashion. If you've been scrolling through Instagram, you've probably seen her absolutely slaying it in Italy. Larson’s outfit was a masterclass in modern chic, as she sported a strappy black pinstripe tank top paired with matching mini shorts crafted from a sleek office fabric that screamed sophistication.

The top featured a sweetheart neckline and subtle horizontal cut-outs. The high-waisted shorts, which could easily be mistaken for a trendy romper, hit just above the mid-thigh, showcasing some serious superhero-worthy legs, fit for any upcoming superhero movie . You can check out the fresh take on the high-waisted trend in Brie Larson's Instagram post from her trip:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

The outfit's sophisticated and playful design clearly takes cues from the Italian brand’s fall 2024 collection. The genius lies in combining a strappy tank, mini shorts and a blazer crafted from a professional fabric, making the ensemble perfect for casual outings and more formal events.

Brie Larson consistently knows how to make a fashion statement. Just this past February, she captured everyone’s attention on the red carpet at the SAG Awards by channeling Claudia Schiffer’s iconic look with a stunning, ab-baring dress . Larson has a knack for rocking trendy looks, such as embracing the sheer and lace trend. Last year, she was seen in a sheer blue lace set for summer and a sheer lace mini-dress at Beyoncé’s concert . However, it was her lacy green slip dress, showcased in a recent Instagram post, that genuinely gave off femme fatale vibes .

While in Venice, the Avengers veteran attended the Max Mara resort show as a guest, along with other celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Kathy and Nicky Hilton and Yara Shahidi. The Grown-ish alum was photographed next to and wearing the same striking pair of heels as the Fast X star, only in a chocolate brown shade. The shoes were heels with a strap across the toes and midsection, a crisscross design under a buckled ankle strap. Shahidi paired the block-shaped ultra-high heel with a beige suit jacket, while Hudson chose a long black dress and sharply pointed pumps.

Clearly, all of the ladies were prepared with their best fits, though we really have to shout out Brie Larson for delivering yet another perfect fit. Here's to more incredible looks from her throughout this coming summer.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors