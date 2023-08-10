Brie Larson Rocks Cutout Nightgown Dress In Gorgeous Bedroom Pic (And Her Caption Is Cracking Me Up)

Actress Brie Larson is continuing to kill the fashion and Instagram game, and this time she came at us with a red-hot post. While the actress’s upcoming Marvel project , The Marvels , is still months from being released, she’s been staying busy and letting us get a sneak peek into her fashionable life. This time, we got an exceptional photo and caption from a trip that featured a gorgeous red nightgown.

Posting from a hotel room, Larson is seen standing on top of a bed touching the ceiling in a Rodarte nightgown. It’s bright red with black lacing. The cutouts are gorgeous, and the entire top ties together in the middle of the Fast X star’s chest. Honestly, you need to see this incredible look for yourself:

Along with the amazing look, Brie Larson also had a fantastically funny caption as she wrote:

Taller than anticipated

Brie Larson is 5 ft. 7 in. and in the photo it looks like she had to duck a little bit so she wouldn’t hit her head on the ceiling. So in every sense of that sentence, she really is “taller than anticipated,” and I’m here for it.

Of course, the comments were extremely complimentary of Larson’s red-hot look, and many shared a similar sentiment:

THATS MOTHER MOTHERING!!! -jaquerbf

Mother is mothering -chaitanyasainics

MOTHER IS MOTHERING -brucecbmfan

Other comments were just as enthusiastic about Larson and her incredible nightgown, here are a few of the highlights:

THIS DRESS -samiahamps

YOU WEAR RED SO PERFECTLY -cupoflarson

BRIE THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE ❤️🔥 -brielarsonbr

QUEEEEEEN ❤️❤️ -captmarvelnews

This latest post only adds to the plethora of A+ Instagram content and looks we’ve gotten from Brie Larson this summer. She posted about a fun summer getaway that featured Barbiecore, ballet slippers and a ton of drinks . The Oscar winner also had a fun stay at Disneyland’s Grand Californian , and she wore a super-duper fancy and fluffy dress while there. On top of all that, she rocked a timeless Chanel Number at the Cannes Film Festival to kick off the season.

All these looks and fun moments, this latest red one included, have culminated in what looks like an epic summer for Brie Larson. Through each post, she showed off her fun sense of style and humor, and I’m so here for it. However, I think this latest look in the nightgown might be my favorite moment so far (although her highlights from the Fast X premiere, which featured pizza , is a close second).