Brie Larson Rocks Cutout Nightgown Dress In Gorgeous Bedroom Pic (And Her Caption Is Cracking Me Up)
She's got jokes and fantastic fashion!
Actress Brie Larson is continuing to kill the fashion and Instagram game, and this time she came at us with a red-hot post. While the actress’s upcoming Marvel project, The Marvels, is still months from being released, she’s been staying busy and letting us get a sneak peek into her fashionable life. This time, we got an exceptional photo and caption from a trip that featured a gorgeous red nightgown.
Posting from a hotel room, Larson is seen standing on top of a bed touching the ceiling in a Rodarte nightgown. It’s bright red with black lacing. The cutouts are gorgeous, and the entire top ties together in the middle of the Fast X star’s chest. Honestly, you need to see this incredible look for yourself:
A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)
A photo posted by on
Along with the amazing look, Brie Larson also had a fantastically funny caption as she wrote:
Brie Larson is 5 ft. 7 in. and in the photo it looks like she had to duck a little bit so she wouldn’t hit her head on the ceiling. So in every sense of that sentence, she really is “taller than anticipated,” and I’m here for it.
Of course, the comments were extremely complimentary of Larson’s red-hot look, and many shared a similar sentiment:
- THATS MOTHER MOTHERING!!! -jaquerbf
- Mother is mothering -chaitanyasainics
- MOTHER IS MOTHERING -brucecbmfan
Other comments were just as enthusiastic about Larson and her incredible nightgown, here are a few of the highlights:
- THIS DRESS -samiahamps
- YOU WEAR RED SO PERFECTLY -cupoflarson
- BRIE THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE ❤️🔥 -brielarsonbr
- QUEEEEEEN ❤️❤️ -captmarvelnews
This latest post only adds to the plethora of A+ Instagram content and looks we’ve gotten from Brie Larson this summer. She posted about a fun summer getaway that featured Barbiecore, ballet slippers and a ton of drinks. The Oscar winner also had a fun stay at Disneyland’s Grand Californian, and she wore a super-duper fancy and fluffy dress while there. On top of all that, she rocked a timeless Chanel Number at the Cannes Film Festival to kick off the season.
All these looks and fun moments, this latest red one included, have culminated in what looks like an epic summer for Brie Larson. Through each post, she showed off her fun sense of style and humor, and I’m so here for it. However, I think this latest look in the nightgown might be my favorite moment so far (although her highlights from the Fast X premiere, which featured pizza, is a close second).
While we appreciate this wonderful look and clever caption from Brie Larson, let us not forget she has a lot coming up on the 2023 move schedule and TV guide. The Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels is set to fly into theaters on November 13, and the Room star’s series, Lessons in Chemistry will make its debut on Apple TV+ October 13. So, there is lots to look forward to, and I’d bet this will also include more amazing posts and hilarious captions from the star that are like her latest red nightgown moment.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
