In Celebration Of Paul Walker's Birthday, See How Meadow Walker Celebrated Her Dad With A Sweet Throwback Pic
She's sweetly celebrating her father.
September 12 is Paul Walker’s birthday, and to honor her late father’s day, Meadow Walker posted a sweet throwback picture. While Paul Walker passed away in 2013, his daughter has made sure to celebrate him and his legacy every year, and this time it was extra sweet.
Paul would have been 51 this year, so to show a lot of love for his life and legacy, Meadow posted an adorable photo on Instagram of her and her dad when she was very young, take a look:
The caption is even sweeter than the cute throwback picture that seems to be from some sort of school-like event from Meadow’s childhood. Calling him her “forever guardian angel,” Paul’s daughter wished him a “happy birthday,” noted how much she misses him and thanked him “for everything.”
Down in the comments, people showed big love for Meadow and Paul Walker with an overwhelming number of hearts and sweet messages:
Along with this super sweet throwback, Meadow also honored her father by partnering with Universal to pay “tribute to [her] dad’s adventurous spirit and love for life.” In her Instagram post, she explained that they’re stilling T-shirts that feature a photo of Paul as Brian in a Fast and Furious film smiling as he got out of a car. The proceeds go to the Paul Walker Foundation scholarship, which is for young people who are “dedicated to ocean conservation and environmental protection.”
Overall, this celebration of what would have been Paul Walker’s 51st birthday can be added to the sweet history Meadow Walker has of celebrating her dad. She’s posted many throwbacks for both the anniversary of his death and his birthday, and she does a great job of keeping his legacy alive.
On top of her posts about her dad, Meadow also had a cameo in Fast X. She was a toddler when The Fast and The Furious came out in 2001. So, this was the perfect way to both pay homage to her loved one and stay connected to the franchise that he’s beloved for.
This day is also a family affair. On both Paul’s birthday and the anniversary of his death, the Fast and Furious cast usually pays tribute to him and the mark he left on the film franchise. For example, Vin Diesel pays tribute to his co-star frequently. Plus, Ludacris and Paul’s birthdays are one day a part, so there’s always a lot of F&F love in September, specifically.
Now, if you are looking to celebrate Paul Walker, I have an easy way for you to do it! Almost all the Fast and Furious movies – with the exception of Furious 7 and Fast X – are available with a Peacock subscription. So, it’s very easy for fans to throw it back like Meadow did and commemorate the Brian actor and his life on his birthday.
