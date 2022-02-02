Chris Hemsworth Ate 4 Weeks Of Cheat Meals In One Fell Swoop, But What A Weird Snack Choice

Most moviegoers view MCU star Chris Hemsworth as a blonde Australian Adonis who’s in the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But even Norse gods need to take a break from their daily workout routine and strict diets. Going on a day trip with your family is a great excuse to break from a regimented lifestyle. And that’s what Hemsworth did while sightseeing in London. He decided to pack in all his cheat meals during his downtime. But one cheat choice might be a little bizarre for the Thor 4 star’s fans.

Being on a cheat meal spree seemed to be the highlight of the Thor: Love and Thunder star’s London outing with his wife. Hemsworth couldn’t resist sharing his weird snack with his Instagram followers. To see what outrageous confection Chris Hemsworth concluded his spree with, check out his whimsical post below.

Who would’ve thought cotton candy, bubblegum ice cream, and sprinkles could exist in the same snack? Hemsworth may have stumbled onto a sweet treat for others to try out. He was filled with pure joy and excitement as he chopped down on the odd confection. The Extraction star wasn’t afraid to let himself go as he had “no regrets” straying from its strict lifestyle. Chris Hemsworth proved even Thor isn’t immune to the desire for sugar overload.

As many fans know, this moment was a rarity for Chris Hemsworth. He spends most of the year staying in top shape as he jumps between action and superhero films constantly. Viewers have witnessed his training and eating for Extraction 2 after he got ripped and lean through an intense muscle workout for Thor 4. He seemed to be especially focused on weightlifting to get his arms swole for lifting heavy guns and the Mjolnir. And that works warrants him some cheat meals, even if they're a weird dessert combination.

Of course, moviegoers have seen the MCU star take a break from filming his physically demanding projects. Hemsworth gave fans a peek into his downtime on the set, which culminated in a funny video where his time with nature was interrupted by a bulldozer. On the flip side, most of his time is spent with his family as seen in him and his son reenacted Tom Hank’s FAO Schwarz piano scene from Big. But now, Chris Hemsworth has another way to enjoy his relaxation with a nice cheat snack. Even if his wife doesn't appreciate his palate.

Fans don’t have to worry about Hemsworth letting himself go as he is currently shooting Extraction 2. That doesn’t mean viewers won’t get their Chris Hemsworth fix as he will headline Escape from Spiderhead and Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. If you want to see what else is coming down the pipeline this year, check out our 2022 movie schedule to keep yourself up to date.