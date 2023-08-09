Chris Hemsworth And Charlize Theron's Stunt Doubles Married Each Other After Meeting On-Set

Actors like Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron have been very successful in their action franchises. While the Australian actor endured scary stunts in Extraction 2 and Theron sustained injuries doing her own stunts for The Old Guard 2 , their stunt doubles deserve plenty of credit for making these franchises triumphant. If you can believe it, the stunt doubles of the Snow White and the Huntsman duo just got married after meeting each other on set.

Stunt doubles may not get their dues at the Oscars , but they still have a very important job to do. They’re always at risk of getting injured performing high-stakes stunts for their movies. Another challenge comes with being in a relationship when you have to travel a lot for your career. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case for 25-year-old Aurelia Agel who, according to Express , met fellow stunt double Justin Howell on the set of Halo which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription . After the two proved to each other they can handle the constant travel that comes with being stunt people, the loving couple got married three months ago in Toronto, Canada.

Aurelia Agel and Justin Howell have been stunt doubles for very prominent actors. Originally an aspiring chef, Agel wanted to put her martial arts training to good use by taking a leap of faith and moving to Paris to become a stunt woman. She trained for four months before her big break came as a stunt double for Sasha Luss in the French film Anna. Once Agel stuck with her new career after being featured in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, she traveled to multiple locations in Europe and North America doing stunts for well-known actresses like Karen Gillan and Milla Jovovich. I’m sure she’s very fortunate that her career switch ended up being a victorious decision.

Not long after, Agel was a stunt double for the South African-American actress in The Old Guard 2 and Fast and Furious X which cost an insane amount of money to film . Not to mention, you can see in the explosive Fast X trailer yourself some of the biggest stunts this young stunt woman will be undertaking. Justin Howell has been a stuntman for Chris Hemsworth in a couple of movies like Thor: Love and Thunder and Extraction II. Considering the movies Agel and Howell worked on were major hits, it looks like their careers are going nowhere but up.

The Old Guard 2 stuntwoman told Express one of the sacrifices of her work involved maintaining stable relationships. She said it helped her a lot to be with someone in the same line of work as her as they achieve an understanding of each other’s “mad schedules.” It’s very true in general of anyone who’s in a relationship with someone in the same career as them. They know what the job entails through their own personal experiences as well as tackling the same set of challenges.