The Outrageous Gift Arnold Schwarzenegger Gave Son-In-Law Chris Pratt This Holiday Season

Chris Pratt finds himself in a truly unique position, as his father-in-law is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. Of course, Pratt is married to Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine, with whom he shares three children. The Guardians of the Galaxy star is known for sharing the occasional funny anecdote or two about his father-in-law, and one of his most recent stories is just kooky. Pratt revealed he received a very outrageous Christmas gift from Arnold last year, and his take on it has me cracking up.

It would seem that Arnold Schwarzenegger loves giving gifts, as Chris Pratt explained during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show (as shared on YouTube). As Pratt put it, the Terminator icon “just goes all out” when getting presents for those he cares about. He must really love his son-in-law because, as Pratt explained, Schwarzenegger gave him a massive portrait this past holiday season. That may sound wild enough, but the image the portrait depicts is what truly takes the cake (or cookie, in this case):

This year, one [gift] was a six-foot by eight-foot portrait painting of all three of my children and [Arnold] as Santa Clause. And it’s very life-like, and it’s very big, and it’s him as Santa Clause and then the three kids peering around the Christmas tree, seeing him eat a cookie.

Well, that’s certainly far from a run-of-the-mill stocking stuffer, I must say. It’s such a specific gift, too, and I can’t help but chuckle over the notion of that hanging in the Pratt/Schwarzenegger household. Speaking of hanging that up, Pratt – who also shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris – had a funny take on whether such a portrait could actually stay up all year round:

Yeah, I’m not sure exactly what we’re supposed to do with that the rest of the year. I think we’ll have to break that out in November some time… It’s big, it’s enframed.

Fellow Graham Norton guest Dawn French humorously pointed out that such a present can’t be re-gifted and, even if it could be, I doubt Chris Pratt would give it up. After all, this is the same man who was so intimidated by his father-in-law that he risked asthma attacks by smoking cigars given to him by Schwarzenegger. Still, the father and son-in-law seem to have a firm relationship, as Pratt has even talked about learning from Schwarzenegger in certain respects. And, as revealed in the video, Pratt received another gift, too:

Chris Pratt's Unique Christmas Present From Arnold Schwarzenegger | The Graham Norton Show - YouTube Watch On

What’s particularly ironic about this entire situation is that Arnold Schwarzenegger may be playing St. Nick in an upcoming holiday movie, The Man With the Bag. Schwarzenegger’s exact role in the film has yet to be confirmed, though what is known is that he’ll be starring alongside Alan Ritchson. Should Schwarzenegger don the red-and-white suit, his portrait could end up serving as a fun precursor to his newest yuletide flick.

I’m incredibly curious as to what Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger (who roasts her hubby from time to time) will do with Arnold’s portrait for the bulk of the year. It goes without saying that the portrait sounds quite grandiose, but let it never be said that the former governor of California doesn’t put thought into his presents.