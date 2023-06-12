Chris Pratt Shares The Advice Adam Sandler Gave Him That’s Stuck With Him Through His Marriage With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Marriage has been a good look on Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger who’ve been legally wed for the past four years. If you look back at their relationship timeline , they actually met through Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver, who knew the Guardians of the Galaxy star through mutual friends. Before you knew it, those two became a married couple with two kids. With Father’s Day just around the corner, Pratt thinks about the advice his buddy Adam Sandler gave him that’s stayed with him throughout his marriage.

Chris Pratt became a first-time dad when he and his then-wife Anna Faris were the proud parents of a little boy Jack back in 2012. But five years later, he and Faris split and met his future wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, a year later through her matchmaker mother, Maria Shriver. After the loving couple got married in a “beautiful” wedding ceremony in Montecito California in 2019, they welcomed their first child Lyla one year later. And their second child, whose name is Eloise , was bron two years after. As this newly-wedded couple clearly didn’t waste any time becoming parents right after marriage, the Parks and Recreation actor spoke with Men’s Journal about advice his pal Adam Sandler gave him that inspired him to start having kids with his new wife.

People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids.’ I personally disagree. Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don’t wait. I was talking to Adam Sandler a while back and he said, ‘Every day you wait is a day they don’t get to have you in their life.’ The younger you have kids, the more time they get to have with you. It’s wild. Having kids is incredible. The things you normally take for granted in life are new.

With Adam Sandler being a dad himself to two girls, he knows what he’s talking about. Since babies require a lot of patience and energy, you want to make sure you possess those qualities as a father while you’re still young. An example of a rewarding parenting moment Chris Pratt has with his son is introducing him to Pixar movies like The Incredibles which he loves. Jack has also been fortunate enough to visit his dad on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 seeing with his own eyes the Guardians spaceship. As Pratt told Men’s Journal, being a father has inspired him to want to be in more PG-rated movies so that his kids can see more of his work. Some of his recent works includes voiceover roles in Pixar’s Onward, playing Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and getting cast as Garfield in the upcoming 2024 movie release . So this actor will have plenty of movies his kids will be old enough to watch. Not only will he want to star in more kid-friendly movies, but he also said he wants to create more PG-rated movies that audiences will love.

Other than Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger being a great parenting duo, they reached their fourth wedding anniversary three days ago. The Passengers actor posted on Instagram a photo of him and his wife at the spot where he first proposed to the lovely American author and made sure to mention it was their first night out in three years. That's parenting for you! Take a look at their heartwarming photo below.

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

This comedic actor sure has come a long way since he rose to prominence playing the dimwitted yet lovable Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. His co-starring role being a father to three children has made him a little tender towards what he’d like for Father’s Day. He told Men’s Journal he’d be fine with artwork that helps him remember the good times with his kids or a framed picture he’ll always keep. Pratt is also quite the watch collector as he feels not only is this fine accessory useful for your wrist, but something to pass down for generations. Sounds like a present he’ll give to his son one of these days.

We can all thank Adam Sandler for pushing Chris Pratt to start with the baby making as soon as he said “I Do” to Katherine Schwarzenegger. They all look like such a loving family that’s sure to continue making memories during this upcoming Father’s Day.