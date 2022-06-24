Adam Sandler Is A Dad Himself, But Paid Sweet Tribute To His Own Dad This Week

Father’s Day 2022 saw millions of people celebrate and pay tribute to fathers and father figures. Hustle’s Adam Sandler got to celebrate being a dad himself, but the special day was bittersweet for him as well. While he enjoyed the day, Sandler chose to pay a sweet tribute to his late dad this week

The Hustle actor lost his father Stanley Sandler in 2003 after a battle with lung cancer. Of course, Sandler’s late father didn’t get to see what type of father his son would become. The SNL alum took to Twitter to remember the fun times he had growing up in the Sandler household.

Happy Father's Day to all you dads! I had a great one. Every time I heard his footsteps comin down the hall I knew all the fun in the world was home. My sisters and brother felt the same. And so did my wife Jackie.

The actor’s father sounded like a fun time no matter the situation was. It appeared Sandler’s wife Jackie Titone and his father had a special bond before his passing. The comedian continued his tribute by focusing on his father’s impact on every aspect of his life.

Loved every meal, car ride, tv watch, late nite talk, phone call, beach day, boat trip, driving range, baseball catch, and giant family hangs we had. He loved my wife a lot and she felt the same about him.

Knowing his wife and father shared mutual love and admiration was heartwarming. What made their connection even more bittersweet was the couple only got married months before his passing. Unfortunately, Sandler’s father never got to meet his two granddaughters as eldest daughter Sadie was born in 2006, and Sunny was born in 2008. The Happy Gilmore actor revealed how he and his wife keep his father’s memory alive for their children.

We talk to our kids all the time about just how damn cool and smart he was and what he would have said in certain situations if he was here. Miss that man every day and thank him for his warmth, his love for my mom, and always putting his family first.

After sharing the sweet and sad message, Sandler shared photos of his late father from his time with the family. The elder Sandler was a part of major moments in his son’s career.

pic.twitter.com/qmeZBVYCyy

The Hubie Halloween star followed the family moments with more snapshots from his late father’s younger days. You can see the likeness between father and son below.

pic.twitter.com/xwfrGgCIFz

It’s uncanny how the Hollywood star and his father resemble each other. The photos captured his father’s personality and spirit, which you can see was passed down to his comedic genius son.

Before his passing, the late Sandler appeared in his son’s 2002 animated Chanukah film Eight Crazy Nights voicing the character’s father (of course). His influence went beyond animation as the Uncut Gems actor dedicated the 2004 romantic comedy 50 First Dates. The late engineer’s reach went beyond his son as fellow SNL alum and friend Chris Rock dedicated his comedy special Never Scared to him.

With Father's Day over, Adam Sandler has resumed his busy film schedule. The actor has numerous projects lined up for 2002, including Murder Mystery 2. In the meantime, you can check out Sandler in the acclaimed sports drama Hustle on Netflix, which is crushing Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% "Fresh" rating.