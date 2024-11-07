‘Hits All The Right Notes’: Critics Have Seen The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, And They’re Feeling The Holiday Spirit

Halloween has passed, which means we’re now entering the holiday portion of our 2024 movie calendar . Television as well is full of upcoming Christmas movies to choose from, and thankfully it looks like there are at least a few options for the kids as well. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever arrives in theaters on November 8, and critics have had the opportunity to screen the film, which was adapted from the book of the same name by Barbara Robinson. While not without its flaws, reviews indicate that the film is an enjoyable take on the true meaning of Christmas.

Judy Greer and Pete Holmes star in the movie, which centers around a church’s Christmas pageant and the town’s six notoriously trouble-making kids who volunteer to participate in it. It sounds like there are lessons to be learned one and all, and Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars, confirming that to be the case. The critic says the adaptation glows with a message of hope and kindness, writing:

There's a reason Robinson's book is an enduring classic, shared by families over generations. It has naughty kids for fun, a loving family for sweetness, and tender moments for inspiration, all portrayed here with diligence and thoughtful appreciation. Its lessons about how kindness and inclusion benefit both the giver and the receiver are welcome, but its gentle reminder to view even the oldest and best-known story with fresh attention and connection may be even more meaningful.

Mary Kassel of ScreenRant , meanwhile, isn’t so convinced, saying the choice to have an entire town of supposedly Christian people hate six children they know to be impoverished goes against the movie’s overall message. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever fails to dig deep, making for an ultimately forgettable holiday film, but one with enough feel-good appeal that it will find an audience anyway. Kassel rates the movie 4 out of 10 and says:

If an easy-to-digest and religious Christmas movie is what you're looking for this holiday season, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will deliver. The denouement is emotional, and the performances from the child actors are sweet enough that they get away with a little too much screaming. Even if it's ultimately forgettable, the movie has an undeniable feel-good appeal, and during the cold winter months, there's no reason to take that away from anybody. Flaws and all, there's no question that this movie will find its audience and be celebrated for its nostalgia and pathos.

Robert Kojder of Flickering Myth agrees the upcoming family friendly flick isn’t without its flaws — Lauren Graham’s narration a la A Christmas Story becomes unnecessary, darker elements are avoided, etc., but the story overall is “unexpectedly beautiful.” Kojder continues:

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever also works as a wholesome, moving holiday story about its true spirit and a worthwhile lesson for kids that people can change if there is an effort to get to the root cause of why someone is troublesome or mean, but it’s also an unexpectedly beautiful tale about art and storytelling itself, and what gives it timeless power.

William Bibbiani of The Wrap thinks the movie has plenty of depth, with Dallas Jenkins not content to merely rehash a story about a church play and some naughty kids. This comedy asks serious questions about Christianity and also comes up with quite good answers. Bibbiani writes:

With all the Christmas movies released every year, it’s getting harder to sift through the chaff and find the really good ones. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” stands out. It’s one of the best holiday movies in a long time, an intelligent and thoughtful film about the true meaning of Christmas and how easy it is for anyone — even true believers — to get caught up in the superficial trappings and lose sight of why it’s important. We really did need yet another Christmas movie. Specifically, this one.

Pete Hammond of Deadline is reminded of A Christmas Story and says The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has what it takes to become a perennial itself. It’s the rare faith-based movie that, in Hammond’s words, “doesn’t try to hit you on the head with a sermon.” Instead it grabs your heart and makes you smile. The critic continues:

With sharp production design, lovely cinematography and a smart approach that never talks down to its audience, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever also is superbly well cast, especially with the irresistible Herdmans including Schneider, who is excellent, and true scene-stealer Kynlee Heiman, the youngest of the brood, sporting no front teeth and a, uh, memorable rebel yell. You won’t soon forget this brazen bunch. Greer, and comedian Pete Holmes as her supportive husband Bob, are perfect anchors, and Wright hits all the right notes as well. Yes, it is an idealized vision of life presented here, but if you want the Christmas spirit a little early, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is the ticket.

Ahead of its November 8 release to theaters, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever holds an impressive 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ’ Tomatometer. Only time will tell, however, if The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will become one of the best Christmas movies ever .