Of Course Elvis Presley Once Had A Dressing Room With Lavish Faucets Shaped Like Women's Body Parts

You may think you know Elvis Presley based on what you saw in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of The King , the A24 biopic Priscilla or the Netflix rock documentary Return of the King. However, those who knew or worked with the “Jailhouse Rock” singer have a few fun facts about him that may or may not come as a surprise. For instance, The Partridge Family’s Danny Bonaduce revealed Presley had a dressing room with lavish faucets shaped like lady parts, and of course he did!

In a That’s Classic! podcast episode , Bonaduce spoke about the time he played a one-man band in The Trouble with Girls, known as Presley’s final movie. The former child star spoke highly of the pop culture icon’s generosity in giving each kid on set a Cadillac push car toy. However, Bonaduce also revealed that Elvis brought him and his mother to his dressing room and found something rather risqué in there. Here’s what he remembered seeing:

He was so excited about the handles to the faucets. And every handle in his dressing room was either 14 karat gold or looked like it. But they were all shaped like women’s legs. Every one of them. You know, the thing on the back of tractors, mud flaps, that girl, they look a lot like those. But the legs of those for everything you could turn off or twist was shaped like a lady’s leg. And he was so proud.

Of course Elvis had lady-part looking faucets! If anything, it seems like a real celebrity fad to have a peculiar bathroom feature. After all, Sabrina Carpenter is the proud owner of a heart-shaped toilet, and there's Meghan Trainor’s double toilets . So, it shouldn’t be a far stretch for the musician-turned-actor to have had a similarly quirky touch to his dressing room.

There’s no question that Elvis Presley had major sex appeal. When he moved his pelvis with each stage performance or in his movies, his charisma and daring personality kept fans’ attention.

The Mississippi native's notorious charm was also shown in a photo that surfaced from over 50 years ago that exposed the “Love Me Tender” singer touching tongues with a woman. Presley was even caught having an erection in one of his movies that was never edited out. So it’s no surprise that his private spaces, like his dressing room, would have him continuing to explore the female anatomy.

With Elvis Presley known for being unapologetically bold and a sex symbol, it’s not a total shocker that his dressing room handles would be shaped like a woman’s legs. Leave it to the “King of Rock and Roll” to have had his faucets look like they got the moves like he did.