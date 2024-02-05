Dakota Johnson Was The Latest To Wear The Sheer Chain Dress Look To Madame Web Event, But Hers Was An Amazing Tribute To The Spider-Man Universe
My spidey senses are tingling!
Dakota Johnson has proven herself to be a big advocate of the see-through moment, with her Saturday Night Live afterparty look being just one of the latest looks in her sheer catalog. However, we’ve recently seen an evolution in the sheer trend, with celebrities baring it all underneath metal chain dresses, and while fashionistas from Miley Cyrus to Kim Kardashian have put their spin on chainmail pieces, Johnson’s ensemble was especially appropriate, with the Madame Web cast member paying homage to her upcoming Spider-Man movie.
The actress embraced her inner Cassie Webb on her recent jaunt to Brazil, showing off a metallic spiderweb gown by Annie’s Ibiza at the Vogue Carnival Ball in Rio on February 3. Dakota Johnson wore the glittery hooded outfit over what looked like a skimpy black bodysuit that left her booty uncovered, for the most part. She shared some images of the look on Instagram:
A post shared by Dakota Johnson (@dakotajohnson)
A photo posted by on
The choice was perfect ahead of Madame Web’s release, as the Marvel movie is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day. Dakota Johnson plays the titular superhero in this origin story for Peter Parker’s clairvoyant sidekick, as she aims to protect three young women who are being targeted by Ezekiel Sims, the black spider suit-sporting character in the trailer that appeared to make Spider-Man into a killer.
The ensemble is reminiscent of revealing metallic pieces that Miley Cyrus and Megan Fox showed off recently. The Endless Summer Vacation artist was looking sharp on the Grammys red carpet on February 4 in a sheer metal dress made from golden safety pins, while on the same night, the Jennifer’s Body star returned to Instagram for the first time in months with her own barely there chainmail dress.
As amazing as all of these stars look, using metal as a fabric doesn’t seem like it could be the most comfortable outfit, and Kim Kardashian showed with her own metallic dress in 2022 how much such ensembles can limit your movement. Emily Ratajkowski, meanwhile, didn’t look quite as restricted in her own sheer chainmail-esque dress that she donned for last year’s Oscars party.
Dakota Johnson’s dress also seems to allow her a full range of motion; I just hope there aren’t any eight-legged creatures crawling around in there that would agree. The 50 Shades of Grey star is no stranger to the see-through dress. Last year she sported a sheer black dress as part of her partnership with Gucci, as well as giving us ‘70s vibes with a see-through maxi dress at the Telluride Film Festival.
Will we see more arachnoid looks from Dakota Johnson ahead of Madame Web’s release on Friday, February 14? We’ll be keeping our spidery little eyes out. In the meantime, though, check out our list of all the Spider-Man movies ranked, and start planning your trip to the theater with our 2024 movie calendar.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable