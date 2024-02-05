Dakota Johnson Was The Latest To Wear The Sheer Chain Dress Look To Madame Web Event, But Hers Was An Amazing Tribute To The Spider-Man Universe

Dakota Johnson has proven herself to be a big advocate of the see-through moment, with her Saturday Night Live afterparty look being just one of the latest looks in her sheer catalog. However, we’ve recently seen an evolution in the sheer trend, with celebrities baring it all underneath metal chain dresses, and while fashionistas from Miley Cyrus to Kim Kardashian have put their spin on chainmail pieces, Johnson’s ensemble was especially appropriate, with the Madame Web cast member paying homage to her upcoming Spider-Man movie .

The actress embraced her inner Cassie Webb on her recent jaunt to Brazil, showing off a metallic spiderweb gown by Annie’s Ibiza at the Vogue Carnival Ball in Rio on February 3. Dakota Johnson wore the glittery hooded outfit over what looked like a skimpy black bodysuit that left her booty uncovered, for the most part. She shared some images of the look on Instagram:

The choice was perfect ahead of Madame Web ’s release , as the Marvel movie is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day. Dakota Johnson plays the titular superhero in this origin story for Peter Parker’s clairvoyant sidekick, as she aims to protect three young women who are being targeted by Ezekiel Sims, the black spider suit-sporting character in the trailer that appeared to make Spider-Man into a killer .

The ensemble is reminiscent of revealing metallic pieces that Miley Cyrus and Megan Fox showed off recently. The Endless Summer Vacation artist was looking sharp on the Grammys red carpet on February 4 in a sheer metal dress made from golden safety pins, while on the same night, the Jennifer’s Body star returned to Instagram for the first time in months with her own barely there chainmail dress.

As amazing as all of these stars look, using metal as a fabric doesn’t seem like it could be the most comfortable outfit, and Kim Kardashian showed with her own metallic dress in 2022 how much such ensembles can limit your movement. Emily Ratajkowski, meanwhile, didn’t look quite as restricted in her own sheer chainmail-esque dress that she donned for last year’s Oscars party .

Dakota Johnson’s dress also seems to allow her a full range of motion; I just hope there aren’t any eight-legged creatures crawling around in there that would agree. The 50 Shades of Grey star is no stranger to the see-through dress. Last year she sported a sheer black dress as part of her partnership with Gucci , as well as giving us ‘70s vibes with a see-through maxi dress at the Telluride Film Festival.