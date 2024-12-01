Drew Starkey Pointed Out Daniel Craig Keeps Starring In Movies With Outer Banks Actors In A Funny Way, And As A Huge Fan, I Need This Streak To Continue

Drew Starkey has developed quite the fanbase because of his role in Outer Banks, and now he’s breaking even bigger by starring alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's Queer. Now, with both Season 4 of OBX airing on the 2024 TV schedule and this new film premiering among 2024’s movie releases , the two worlds have collided. However, this isn’t the first time Outer Banks and Daniel Craig projects have crossed over, and the Rafe actor made a hilarious point about it.

Undoubtedly, the project Drew Starkey is best known for is Outer Banks. So, during an interview with MTV about Queer’s release , he was asked if he clued Daniel Craig into the world of the Pogues seeing as OBX is one of Netflix’s most binge-able shows . He didn’t do that, however, the actor did note that the James Bond performer has worked with another cast member from the series, hilariously explaining:

No, even if I told him, I’d think he’d forget about it. He’d be like, ‘What?’ Yeah, no, he’s aware. But he’s worked with my dear friend Madelyn Cline as well. So, he’s collecting all of us, I think like Pokémon or something…it’s his master plan.

I must say, I’m very here for this master plan, and I hope Craig’s streak of working with the Outer Banks cast continues!

For a bit of context about all these connections, Drew Starkey, who stars in Queer with Craig plays Rafe Cameron on Outer Banks. In the Netflix series, Starkey's on-screen sister, Sarah Cameron, is played by Madelyn Cline, who was in Glass Onion with the Benoit Blanc performer.

(Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix )

I could totally see actors like Chase Stokes (who is in the above image with Cline and Starkey) or other OBX standouts like Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss or Carlacia Grant starring in a film alongside Daniel Craig. I think The Other Zoey actor was onto something with his silly Pokémon connection, and I really hope his Queer co-star gets more than two OBX cards, if you are picking up what I'm putting down.

Obviously, the easiest way for this to happen is for the Outer Banks actors to take the path Cline took, and become part of a cast like Glass Onion . Rian Johnson has a knack for building an ensemble full of massive names and up-and-coming stars, and I could 100% see any of these OBX actors (including Starkey) as part of a Knives Out mystery.

(Image credit: Cr. John Wilson/Netflix)

It’s unclear how many more movies like this Johnson and Craig will make. However, considering their latest whodunnit, Wake Up Dead Man , is on the 2025 movie schedule and they’re still thrilled about these stories, I could see them making many more. Therefore, there’s time for the rest of the Outer Banks ensemble to join.

However, maybe they can take the path Starkey took too, and hop on a Daniel Craig project that is a bit smaller and wilder like Queer. The film from Luca Guadagnino follows two men as they fall for each other, and the wild journey they go on after their first meeting. Like the director’s other films, it's steamy, sexy and dramatic, and really shows off Drew Starkey’s talents.

(Image credit: A24)

So, there’s a lot of potential for this streak, and as a fan of Outer Banks and all the Daniel Craig movies mentioned here, I hope he continues to work with young actors like Drew Starkey and Madelyn Cline.